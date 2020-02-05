After an impressive early signing period, Georgia looks t wrap up its 2020 class on Wednesday. Below, meet the newest Bulldogs, including insight from UGASports staffers Jake Reuse, Patrick Garbin, Paul Maharry and Anthony Dasher. For details on Georgia's earlier commitments, click the following link.

Today's additions

Cameron Kinnie was under the radar for the most part, despite having nine offers. In fact, until the former Collins Hill standout was offered a scholarship by the Bulldogs, Kinnie looked to be headed to West Point and play for Army. But the chance to play for the home-state Bulldogs proved too good an offer to pass up. Kirby Smart will tell one can never have too many defensive linemen and the three-star Kinnie should be considered an excellent find. At 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, Kinnie can play both the OL and DL but apparently is destined for the offensive side of the ball.

The Rivals250 standout from Colquitt County joins Kendall Milton for yet another big running back duo for the Bulldogs. The No. 9 nationally rated running back tallied 1,008 yards on 165 rushes during his senior campaign. Edwards tacked on 408 yards receiving in his 27 receptions. As a junior, the No. 135 nationally rated prospect ran 227 times for 1,480 yards and 26 touchdowns. During his high school career for the Packers, Edwards rushed for 4,413 yards and 61 touchdowns in four seasons as the lead back. The four-star prospect brings another power type back with excellent receiving abilities to Athens for Todd Monken's offense.

Signees to date