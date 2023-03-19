Given that Georgia assistants Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp both possess a defensive coordinator title, you wouldn't blame one of them for leaving for a position where he was the sole person in the job.

However, Georgia clearly doesn't want either to head anywhere else.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Schumann will be making $1.9 million in 2023. This more than doubles his salary as he was previously earning $805,000 per season. Schumann is seen as one of the sport's rising coaches and received interest from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

Keeping Schumann on staff is a major victory for a Georgia defense that will be replacing a number of key contributors from last season's roster.

A number of other assistants received sizable raises, too.

In his promotion, offensive coordinator MIke Bobo will now make $1 million per season. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley will make $850,000, an increase of $200,000 from last year.

Lewis learns more about Bobo

It may be a bit into the future but college programs are already recruiting class of 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis hard.

That, of course, includes Georgia. The Bulldogs would love nothing more than to continue stockpiling their quarterback room. Lewis spoke with Blayne Gilmer recently about his March 16 visit to Athens.

“I haven't been to a practice yet, so that was definitely cool,” Lewis said. “Just seeing the bodies out there, you know. I mean, they have some freak athletes out there, just watching them go out there to compete. And seeing how Coach (Kirby) Smart handled everybody on that microphone. He’ll talk crazy throughout. He talks a little reckless sometimes.”

Lewis was able to become more acquainted with Bobo, who will start his second stint as Georgia's offensive coordinator.

“Coach Bobo's made it clear that I'm the person he wants in my class,” Lewis said. “And he definitely, I definitely felt the love from him, even though he wasn't really the guy I've been conversing with since I started getting recruited by Georgia. But that was definitely cool. It was good to sit down with him and Coach Gummy (Montgomery VanGorder), and I got to watch the practice film after the practice with them, and we got some Raisin’ Canes.”

Early impressions

Javon Bullard shared some early thoughts on a few of Georgia's early enrollees during the first week of spring practice.

Two of those included freshman defensive backs AJ Harris and Justyn Rhett.

“AJ is a very, very competent player, he has that defensive swag you kind of got to have in this league,” Bullard said. “All these guys are good athletes, just like Justyn Rhett. He’s more of a quiet guy, but he’s surprised me with some extreme athleticism; they just need to keep learning and continue to make plays.”

Jones commits

Georgia received a commitment from class of 2024 athlete Demello Jones. Jones, a Rivals250 prospect, chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Tennessee, Miami and others. From Swainsboro, the idea of playing for the premier home-state school was too much to pass up.

"Like most kids growing up in Georgia, you want to have that opportunity to play in between the hedges, with that G on your helmet," Jones said.

