Week in Review: Georgia shows Glenn Schumann the money
Given that Georgia assistants Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp both possess a defensive coordinator title, you wouldn't blame one of them for leaving for a position where he was the sole person in the job.
However, Georgia clearly doesn't want either to head anywhere else.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Schumann will be making $1.9 million in 2023. This more than doubles his salary as he was previously earning $805,000 per season. Schumann is seen as one of the sport's rising coaches and received interest from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.
Keeping Schumann on staff is a major victory for a Georgia defense that will be replacing a number of key contributors from last season's roster.
A number of other assistants received sizable raises, too.
In his promotion, offensive coordinator MIke Bobo will now make $1 million per season. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley will make $850,000, an increase of $200,000 from last year.
Lewis learns more about Bobo
It may be a bit into the future but college programs are already recruiting class of 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis hard.
That, of course, includes Georgia. The Bulldogs would love nothing more than to continue stockpiling their quarterback room. Lewis spoke with Blayne Gilmer recently about his March 16 visit to Athens.
“I haven't been to a practice yet, so that was definitely cool,” Lewis said. “Just seeing the bodies out there, you know. I mean, they have some freak athletes out there, just watching them go out there to compete. And seeing how Coach (Kirby) Smart handled everybody on that microphone. He’ll talk crazy throughout. He talks a little reckless sometimes.”
Lewis was able to become more acquainted with Bobo, who will start his second stint as Georgia's offensive coordinator.
“Coach Bobo's made it clear that I'm the person he wants in my class,” Lewis said. “And he definitely, I definitely felt the love from him, even though he wasn't really the guy I've been conversing with since I started getting recruited by Georgia. But that was definitely cool. It was good to sit down with him and Coach Gummy (Montgomery VanGorder), and I got to watch the practice film after the practice with them, and we got some Raisin’ Canes.”
Early impressions
Javon Bullard shared some early thoughts on a few of Georgia's early enrollees during the first week of spring practice.
Two of those included freshman defensive backs AJ Harris and Justyn Rhett.
“AJ is a very, very competent player, he has that defensive swag you kind of got to have in this league,” Bullard said. “All these guys are good athletes, just like Justyn Rhett. He’s more of a quiet guy, but he’s surprised me with some extreme athleticism; they just need to keep learning and continue to make plays.”
Jones commits
Georgia received a commitment from class of 2024 athlete Demello Jones. Jones, a Rivals250 prospect, chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Tennessee, Miami and others. From Swainsboro, the idea of playing for the premier home-state school was too much to pass up.
"Like most kids growing up in Georgia, you want to have that opportunity to play in between the hedges, with that G on your helmet," Jones said.
Jim Donnan reacts to Georgia's pro day
Van Pran on why he returned to Georgia
Center Sedrick Van Pran spoke to reporters about why he elected to return to Georgia for another season. It was a fairly simple reason.
“My love for the G,” he said.
Running back Kendall Milton explained why Van Pran's return is huge for the Bulldogs.
“It means the world to this team. Me and Sedrick actually lived across the hall from each other. During that time, we would have little talks. I knew what he wanted; he knew what I wanted. He wanted the opportunity to leave one last mark and go out with a bang,” Milton said. “It’s awesome, too, because he’s one of those players who makes my job easier when he’s down there giving the points, for the pass protection and for the run-blocking. He makes my job easier because he makes it clear for the offense. He just makes everything go smooth and makes everybody’s job a lot easier.”
Bennett's pro day
Quarterback Stetson Bennett assessed his pro day performance, which he noted is more about the fundamentals and mechanics of the position.
“I just tried to go out and do what got me here,” Bennett said. “I’ve always thought I had a strong arm, was accurate, could move—so really, this was about going out and doing what I did over the course of the year. I just wanted to be consistent. That’s why I’m a little upset with some of the missed throws today, but it is what it is.”
Thin at outside linebacker
As it stands at the present time, Georgia is thin in numbers at outside linebacker with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal off to the NFL. In addition, Marvin Jones and Jalon Walker will miss the spring due to recent surgeries they both had.
Smart noted how young and inexperienced the group's healthy contributors are, with the exception of Chaz Chambliss.
"I think we have five players in their first spring or their first year," Smart said. "So the three mid-years, CJ (Madden), and Darris Smith--I'm counting those five guys. That doesn't even count Marvin. So, there's six guys within that one-year span. That's a really young position."
As far as true freshmen, Damon Wilson, Samuel M'Pemba and Gabriel Harris enrolled early and are practicing with the team this spring.
"Those young guys have looked good in workouts," Smart said. "When you talk about how our guys run around and how they move, there's a really good group of guys. But there'll be a lot of reps and work there to replace the Nolans and Beals who were there forever."
