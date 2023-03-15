Quarterback Stetson Bennett shrugged when asked how he felt Wednesday’s Pro Day workout went.

“I had a few inaccuracies on some balls, but other than that, I thought it went pretty well,” said Bennett, whose script for the 32 teams in attendance lasted almost an hour.

“It’s really for the scouts and all that, as to how they look at it,” Bennett said. “If they use it to back up the film, I don’t know, but it’s something we’ve got to do.”

Coming off what by most accounts was a solid performance at the NFL Combine, Bennett was able so to show off his arm strength and timing. Former teammates Darnell Washington, Matt Landers, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith, Kenny McIntosh, and brother Luke Bennett caught passes, giving the quarterback a welcome sense of comfort while throwing in the Bulldogs’ indoor athletic facility for the final time.

“I just tried to go out and do what got me here,” Bennett said. “I’ve always thought I had a strong arm, was accurate, could move—so really, this was about going out and doing what I did over the course of the year. I just wanted to be consistent. That’s why I’m a little upset with some of the missed throws today, but it is what it is.”

Atlanta’s Arthur Smith and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin were two head coaches spotted at the event.

Bennett said he hoped his effort opened some eyes.

“I’d say on the field, there’s so much going on,” Bennett said. “Here, it’s how does the ball look coming out of his hand, anticipating, different kinds of routes; it’s strictly physical as opposed to avoiding a rush, things like that.”

Former coach Kirby Smart said he has no doubt Bennett can have success in the NFL.

“Well, decision-making has been really good. He has shown improvement in those. But I don't think you pick one area and say he can improve in this area. He can improve in everything,” Smart said. What he has done is played at the highest level of college football for a lot of games and he has played really well—that says a lot. That speaks volumes for itself."

The Blackshear native would not divulge how many interviews he’s conducted with NFL teams, other than to say they’ve all gone extremely well.

“They ask a lot of different questions, but more than anything, it’s just how you answer because they usually know everything you’re about to tell them,” Bennett said. “You tell truths, you be honest. You’re up front, you don’t try to hide anything, who are you, things like that.”

Bennett said he’s got absolutely no idea when he’ll get picked in the NFL Draft this April or where he might go.

ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper has predicted that Bennett could go in the fourth round. “They’re (NFL teams) playing a game, too, because they don’t want other teams to know what they’re thinking or what they might do,” Bennett said. “I try not to think about when or where I might go, because some team may talk to me a lot and not like me, or there might be a team that likes me and doesn’t talk to me at all. But all it takes is one.”

Wherever he lands, Bennett’s confident he’ll be a success.

“It’s better football, you’ve got to play clean. It’s going to be a new playbook, so that will be the biggest thing right off the bat,” he said. “After that, it’s just the physical nature of the game. It’s a man’s league, being able to avoid tackles, throw on time, and have accuracy.”