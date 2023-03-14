The youngest spot on Georgia's roster is also one of the most important on the defense.

The outside linebackers are tasked with both rushing the quarterback and setting the edge against the run. Both roles are vital in Kirby Smart's defensive scheme that has been so successful in Athens.

Those positions were mainly filled last year by Nolan Smith and Robert Beal. Both of those players are off to the NFL, leaving plenty of chances open for younger Bulldogs this spring.

Those reps are even more available thanks to a pair of injuries. Both Marvin Jones and Jalon Walker will miss the spring after undergoing a shoulder surgery.

Aside from junior Chaz Chambliss, there are many fresh faces at outside linebacker who will be battling this spring.

"I think we have five players in their first spring or their first year," Smart said. "So the three mid-years, CJ (Madden), and Darris Smith--I'm counting those five guys. That doesn't even count Marvin (Jones Jr.). So, there's six guys within that one-year span. That's a really young position."

Madden and Smith are going through their first spring practices after arriving in Athens last summer. Smith appeared in 11 games mainly on special teams, while Madden played in just one contest.

Arriving in Athens this spring are early enrollee freshmen Damon Wilson, Samuel M'Pemba, and Gabriel Harris. Those freshmen have already impressed defensive veterans such as defensive lineman Zion Logue.

"You think of the term Wolfpack, you think of a small group, but very intense, very strong, very well-driven," Logue said. "I feel like the young guys, from what I’ve seen, they’re very well-driven and they know what they want at this university. They know what they want with their young career. It’s just a matter of time throughout spring for them to go out and handle that."

Jones and Walker received extensive playing time as freshmen. This spring will be vital in the developments of players such as Smith, Wilson, and others as they look to fill the shoes left behind by Smith and Beal.

If Georgia hopes to continue its outside linebacker success this fall, the seeds of that success will be planted this spring.

"Those young guys have looked good in workouts," Smart said. "When you talk about how our guys run around and how they move, there's a really good group of guys. But there'll be a lot of reps and work there to replace the Nolans and Beals who were there forever."