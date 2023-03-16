Sedrick Van Pran's reason for returning to Georgia, given many felt he would move on to the NFL, is actually quite simple.

“My love for the G,” responded Van Pran, who like the rest of his teammates, continues to cope with the loss of teammate Devin Willock and football staffer Chander LeCroy following their tragic accident on Jan. 15.

Van Pran’s close relationship with Willock has been well-documented. The two were part of the same signing class and best friends.

Out of respect, Van Pran was not asked to reflect on his late teammate. He did, however, acknowledge that honoring Willock’s memory is going to play a big part in everything the Bulldogs do.

“It’s definite there,” Van Pran said. “We actually just put up a portrait of him in the offensive line room. It’s a guy I came in with, so you know it’s tough. You definitely want to make sure you’re taking advantage of it a little bit, when it’s one of those days.”

Running back Kendall Milton spoke about the importance of having Van Pran return.

“It means the world to this team. Me and Sedrick actually lived across the hall from each other. During that time, we would have little talks. I knew what he wanted; he knew what I wanted. He wanted the opportunity to leave one last mark and go out with a bang,” Milton said. “It’s awesome, too, because he’s one of those players who makes my job easier when he’s down there giving the points, for the pass protection and for the run-blocking. He makes my job easier because he makes it clear for the offense. He just makes everything go smooth and makes everybody’s job a lot easier.”

Through two practices, Van Pran likes what he sees.

With some new faces in key places, the New Orleans native said even though the Bulldogs are just two workouts in, players are “already having fun, which is a good sign.”

Van Pran has also been impressed with what he’s seen working under a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo.

“I want to thank [Todd] Monken for everything he did; he deserves everything he’s got. But I think Coach Bobo has done a tremendous job stepping in. He’s brought a lot of energy and there’s a lot of different things that he presents,” Van Pran said. “Honestly, it’s been kind of fun having the challenges of these new people. Really, how we look at it is it’s a new offensive team. We’re approaching it like it is something new.”

For example:

“Just the simple fact there are a couple of new pieces. Every year is different anyway; nobody has a guaranteed starting spot, and nobody has solidified themselves as an offense yet,” Van Pran said. “When you add those pieces, you’ve got to add the pieces, the chemistry, a new offensive coordinator you’ve got to learn; tendencies that he likes to call in different situations.”

Of course, one of those new pieces will be at quarterback, where Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton are vying for the starting job.

After working three years with Stetson Bennett, Van Pran was asked what advice he’s given the three.

“Just be themselves. I think that’s the biggest thing, honestly,” he said. “The guys have all been around; I’ve taken reps with all of them at some point. So really, it’s just making sure they go out there with the confidence they’re going to need.”