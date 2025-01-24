A conversation with Sacovie White

It’s always a learning process for a true freshman to adjust to life as a college football player.

This is especially true for young slot receivers like Sacovie White.

“It's difficult at times, but it's all a learning process,” White said recently in an interview with UGASports. “But I thank my teammates for helping me and helping me understand offense and reading defensive coverages. It gets easier over time, but it’s difficult.”

Wide receivers coach James Coley explained why.

“When a guy comes in and he's a specialty player, like, he's in the slot. Not saying that he can't play outside, but the slot is so … you've got to be the smartest wide out on the field in an NFL offense because you create formations,” Coley said. “It's kind of like, the Z knows when he travels with the Y. The X knows that he's always away from the formation except for certain trigger words within the formation. The slot has to know, like, there's no rhyme or reason sometimes, right? Where he lines up and whatnot. There's a little bit, but not a whole lot. Not a lot.”

Although he played on only three games catching four passes for 38 yards, White feels that experience will only help him as he looks to further establish himself as a key part of the receiver rotation come spring.

“It's tough coming in a little bit because in high school I was just running around,” White said. “But the coaches have done a great job staying after me, just looking at coverages and how people can switch them up. Coach Coley does an amazing job of setting us up for the games.”

White and Coley both expect a second year in Georgia’s system should make a big difference.

“So, the slot, you've got to be really aware. You've got to understand the scheme. And when you come in as a freshman, it can be really frustrating, coming in in the slot,” Coley said. “Especially if you come in from, you know, not understanding the language of that certain system. You know what I mean? Learning the language is hard. But this kid is extremely intelligent.”

It didn’t take Coley long to see that for himself last spring.

“He got to spring ball, he understood where to line up and what to do and really function. You know what I mean? So it was great to be around him. He's really smart,” Coley said. “He asks a lot of questions. I think his talent level is … I can see why he was a high priority by this staff. He's got really good ball skills. He's got a knack for finding the holes in coverage and understanding how to get open. It's just been great coaching him.”

White said he’s ready for whatever comes next.

Although Southern Cal transfer Zachariah Branch is expected to be the starter at slot, White should receive plenty of opportunities for the Bulldogs.

“My focus is to do whatever is best for the team,” White said. “My job right now is to help the team win games, and that’s what I’m going to try and do.”