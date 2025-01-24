No Condon, No Collins, but Georgia has new batters

It may seem impossible to replace the production left by Charlie Condon and Corey Collins.

But Georgia coach Wes Johnson and his staff have given it the best shot.

The Bulldogs have supplemented the return of Slate Alford, Trey Phelps, Henry Hunter, and Kolby Branch with a bevy of proven players from other schools via the transfer portal he hopes will keep Georgia’s lineup just as potent, if not more, than last year.

Phelps could be the Bulldogs’ next big star.

As a true freshman, the draft-eligible sophomore enjoyed a banner first year for Georgia, earning second-team Freshman All-America honors after batting .353 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI in just 42 games.

A projected first-round pick in the upcoming Major League Draft, Phelps also gives Johnson tremendous defensive flexibility with the ability to play five positions around the infield and outfield.

“Trey's off to a great start,” Johnson said. “He’s going to have a bigger target on his back this year, so for him, it’s how do you deal with that now. But I think being, having these older guys (Alford, Nolan McCarthy, and Branch) is massive. We’ve got guys who are older. It’s fun to be around those old guys who want to try to do something special and get better every day.”

Branch and Alford are back for another year after not being selected in last year’s MLB Draft despite impressive seasons at the plate.

Branch – Georgia’s starting shortstop – hit .265 with 15 homers and 52 RBI, while Alford hit .295 with 16 homers and 63 RBI.

They’re going to have a lot of help.

How impressed have the Bulldogs been with Kentucky graduate transfer Nolan McCarthy, who batted .288 with eight home runs and 41 RBI as a starting outfielder in helping lead the Wildcats to the College World Series?

Even though he’s yet to play a game, McCarthy has already been voted one of the team’s captains and is one of the top leaders on the squad.

“With Nolan McCarthy, I couldn’t be happier. We got him; I’m fired up,” Johnson said. “The fact that he’s already a captain … he’s a winner.”

The other two spots in Georgia’s outfield are expected to be patrolled by former Duke starter Devin Obee and former UNC-Asheville star Robbie Burnett.

Obee – the MVP of last year’s ACC Tournament – joined the Bulldogs after the fall and did not take long to make an impression. Last year, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Obee started all 60 games for the Blue Devils, batting .309 with 16 homers and 50 RBI along with an impressive on-base percentage of .399.

“He's been as advertised, I guess is what I would say so far,” Johnson said of Obee, who holds a degree in Political Economy and a certificate in Marketing Management from Duke. “We’re two weeks in, but he’s a tireless worker. It’s like he can’t get enough. It’s like we’ve got to kick him out.”

A 5-10 and 187, Burnett posted similar numbers with his former team, UNC-Asheville.

The former first-team member of the Big South Conference, the left-handed-hitting Burnett hit .323 with 17 homers and 45 RBI after hitting .379 with 13 homers his sophomore season. Two of Burnett’s 17 homers last year came in a game against the Bulldogs.