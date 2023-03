Julian Lewis is the most sought after quarterback in the Class of 2026. Before all is said and done, he might be one of the most high profile quarterbacks to come out of the high schools ranks in quite some time. Georgia has been pursuing Lewis since he was in the seventh grade. Lewis has been to Georgia for quite a few games, but his March 16 visit was the first time he witnessed a Georgia practice and sat in team meetings and film sessions.

This was Lewis’s first visit since Mike Bobo took over as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.

Lewis and his father recapped the visit and shared the insights they gleaned from it with UGASports.