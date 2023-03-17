Georgia has landed one of its top in-state targets in the 2024 class.

Demello Jones committed to Georgia on Friday afternoon. The Rivals250 athlete from Swainsboro chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, and others.

Jones' recruitment began to explode last fall. Georgia jumped in with an offer in November. At the time, Jones told UGASports that the Bulldogs viewed him as a defensive back.

"My whole body just got hot all of a sudden," Jones said after the offer. "That's a very crazy phone call for anybody to have."

Most of Jones' family are Georgia fans. The opportunity to play for the Bulldogs resonated with him from the jump.

"Like most kids growing up in Georgia, you want to have that opportunity to play in between the hedges, with that G on your helmet," Jones said.

A visit to Georgia's home win over Georgia Tech followed shortly after the offer. Jones spent time with Fran Brown and got to meet Kirby Smart, something he called an "unreal" experience.

In the weeks to follow, Georgia asserted itself as the favorite in Jones' recruitment. Smart and Brown went south to watch one of Jones' basketball games in January as well.

Jones then returned to Athens on March 16. He told UGASports after the visit that Georgia "gave me everything I was looking for in a school."

That resulted in Jones pulling the trigger and committing to Georgia less than four months after being offered.

Jones adds to Georgia's No. 1 class in 2024, giving the Bulldogs 10 commitments. He joins defensive backs Ellis Robinson, Peyton Woodyard, and Jaylen Heyward in the class.