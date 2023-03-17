All on-field football assistants received raises for the upcoming year, according to an open-records request sent to UGASports.

That includes offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who is set to make a total of $1 million as the replacement for Todd Monken.

But he’s not the highest-paid.

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann saw his salary more than double, from $805,000 to $1,900,000 after reportedly receiving interest from other schools, along with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

Other raises include:

· Tight Ends Coach Todd Hartley: $650,000 to $850,000.

· Offensive Line Coach Stacy Searels: $650,000 to $750,000.

· Defensive Line Coach Tray Scott: $750,000 to $800,000.

· Running Backs Coach Dell McGee: $800,00 $850,000.

· Outside Linebackers Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe: $450,000 to $500,000.

· Secondary Coach Fran Brown: $750,000 to $800,000.

· Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon: $700,000 to $750,000

· Head Strength and Conditioning coach Scott Sinclair: $450,000 to $550,000.

Other staff salaries were also released:

· Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jordan Barber: $110,000.

· Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach Lonnie Brown: $135,000.

· Assistant Director of Player Development: Austin Chambers $85,000.

· Director of Recruiting Relations: David Cooper $170,000.

· Assistant Director of Football Operations and Recruiting: Anna Courson $70,000.

· Director of Creative Services: Chandler Eldridge $95,000.

· Director of Football Technology: Jeremy Klawsky $135,000.

· Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Football Operations: Neyland Raper $205,000.

· Quality Control Coordinator Offense: Montgomery VanVorder $90,000.