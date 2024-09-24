The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Where Georgia can improve

Here is the Sept. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Starting faster

Coming off the bye week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked where his team can show improvement.

With a key game against Alabama, one area immediately came to his mind, especially with how things went on offense against Kentucky.

“Well, I wouldn't say that we've started fast. I would say that everybody wants to start fast, but sometimes it's like that. And sometimes there's no rhyme or reason, and then sometimes there's things you do that you could do better, you could execute better,” Smart said. “Sometimes they just beat you, they just whip you. It’s gone both ways, offensively and defensively.”

With the way Alabama's offense has performed, Georgia can't afford a slow start. If so, there's a good chance it will be playing catch-up in Tuscaloosa.

“We've had drives defensively that we gave up too much field position and too many consecutive third downs that we didn't get off the field,” Smart said. “It maybe just made our offense start back up, but it hasn't been perfect. But we have shown resiliency, and that's a trait that I would probably trade, outside of perfect, that I would trade a lot of traits for resiliency.”

