Monday News and Notes

Saturday's game
Don’t get Kirby Smart wrong.
While going back to Tuscaloosa elicits memories of the nine years he spent coaching with former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Saturday’s game won’t be a trip down Memory Lane.
“No, I don’t expect it to be strange. I mean, that’s just the normal course of progression,” Smart said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “I think it’s strange going back there from the standpoint of I lived there, our kids were born there, and we had such great experiences there. You had that in COVID (Georgia’s 2020 trip to Tuscaloosa), but it was stranger then because of the stands. You just move on.”
Although he won’t be on the sideline, Saban will be at the game.
As a new analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, the former Alabama coach has drawn praise for his no-nonsense approach on the air.
“He's extremely thorough, and he enjoys what he does,” Smart said. “I'm thrilled that he gets an opportunity to do what he wants to do and be with who he wants to be with his family and enjoy that. I'm really happy he's still part of college football because he makes college football better.”
Smart on the slow offensive starts
Smart was asked to assess his team three games into the season. One improvement jumped immediately to his mind.
“Well, I wouldn't say that we've started fast. I would say that everybody wants to start fast, but sometimes it's like that. And sometimes there's no rhyme or reason, and then sometimes there's things you do that you could do better, you could execute better,” Smart said. “Sometimes they just beat you, they just whip you. It’s gone both ways, offensively and defensively.”
Against Alabama and an offense that’s scored 14 touchdowns in four plays or less, starting slowly will not be an option.
“We've had drives defensively that we gave up too much field position and too many consecutive third downs that we didn't get off the field,” Smart said. “It maybe just made our offense start back up, but it hasn't been perfect. But we have shown resiliency, and that's a trait that I would probably trade, outside of perfect, that I would trade a lot of traits for resiliency.”
This and that
…Georgia’s game with Auburn on Oct. 9 in Sanford Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be the broadcast crew.
…Despite answering the same question last week, Smart was asked to give his thoughts on Daniel Harris’ recent arrest. “Yeah, terribly disappointed and something that we don't stand for,” Smart said.
…Smart brushed off the notion that safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will be able to offer a lot of schematic help considering the Crimson Tide are playing a completely different defense than before.
“As far as pertaining to them, he really hasn't been part of their staff. Intricacies into what they do defensively or offensively, not a lot there. He knows some of their players, but we know a lot of their players too, because we recruited a lot of them,” Smart said. “Donte (Williams) was with some of them out in California, so it's not a lot to speak of, a lot of things that you can hang your hat on. You're worried about how we play, not the particulars about their players.”
…Smart said he’s pleased with his inside linebacker room, where Jalon Walker, Smael Mondon, CJ Allen, and Raylen Wilson are receiving most of the reps.
“I think Smael (Mondon) is closer to healthy. I think this time last year he was having to play with a really hurt foot, and he was pushing through. He’s come off a significant surgery and playing much better. The two younger guys are a little bit older and a little more experienced,” Smart said. “I look at Raylen (Wilson) and C.J. (Allen), they're relatively young players. They're in their second year. They got to play a lot more last year than typically they would, and then Jalon's [Walker] playing as well, multiple positions. Those four guys are all playing good.”
…Smart on Alabama freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams: “He's in the same line with the guys they've had in the past. Super quick, talented, confident with the ball, great ball skills, great quickness,” Smart said. “He's a track athlete who was elite as a junior. He comes out, and he's already performing at a high level. I don't think that there's a lot of anxiety or nerves for him. He's not one of these guys where the moment's too big for him. He naturally jumped right in and has made plays in every game.”
…So, what would a win over Alabama mean for Georgia?
“It means we've got to get ready for Auburn. It's really that simple, guys,” Smart said. “It's a conference schedule game. It's going to be a really tough environment on the road, which sounds like a broken record because the last one we were talking about was a tough environment on the road."