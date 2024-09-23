Monday News and Notes

Saturday's game

Don’t get Kirby Smart wrong. While going back to Tuscaloosa elicits memories of the nine years he spent coaching with former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Saturday’s game won’t be a trip down Memory Lane. “No, I don’t expect it to be strange. I mean, that’s just the normal course of progression,” Smart said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “I think it’s strange going back there from the standpoint of I lived there, our kids were born there, and we had such great experiences there. You had that in COVID (Georgia’s 2020 trip to Tuscaloosa), but it was stranger then because of the stands. You just move on.” Although he won’t be on the sideline, Saban will be at the game. As a new analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, the former Alabama coach has drawn praise for his no-nonsense approach on the air. “He's extremely thorough, and he enjoys what he does,” Smart said. “I'm thrilled that he gets an opportunity to do what he wants to do and be with who he wants to be with his family and enjoy that. I'm really happy he's still part of college football because he makes college football better.”

Smart on the slow offensive starts

Smart was asked to assess his team three games into the season. One improvement jumped immediately to his mind. “Well, I wouldn't say that we've started fast. I would say that everybody wants to start fast, but sometimes it's like that. And sometimes there's no rhyme or reason, and then sometimes there's things you do that you could do better, you could execute better,” Smart said. “Sometimes they just beat you, they just whip you. It’s gone both ways, offensively and defensively.” Against Alabama and an offense that’s scored 14 touchdowns in four plays or less, starting slowly will not be an option. “We've had drives defensively that we gave up too much field position and too many consecutive third downs that we didn't get off the field,” Smart said. “It maybe just made our offense start back up, but it hasn't been perfect. But we have shown resiliency, and that's a trait that I would probably trade, outside of perfect, that I would trade a lot of traits for resiliency.”

This and that