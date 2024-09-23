Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Arian Smith held a press conference on Monday to preview this weekend's clash with Alabama. Here are the key points from what he had to say.

Smith feels like the receiver room has already come a long way this season, but he is looking forward to continued growth.

As for areas of growth, Smith said there has been a big emphasis on perimeter blocking following the close win over Kentucky. Smith added that slow starts have been discussed every day, but every game doesn't start like that.

Smith said last year's loss to Alabama still makes him feel "a certain way", but he added that isn't the same team Georgia will be playing against on Saturday.

When asked about how to get more deep shots, Smith said the key is being able to run the ball and open up the game.

Smith said it "blows my mind" seeing Alabama's Ryan Williams have this much success in the SEC as a freshman. He said Williams will be a good player in the league for a long time.