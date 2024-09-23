Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

in other news
Key points from Smael Mondon's September 23 press conference
Linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media on Monday. Below are the highlights of what he had to say.
Key points from Kirby Smart's September 23 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's first press conference of Alabama week.
Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 3)
Top Dawgs for Week 3 of the NFL include several defensive standouts and another fourth-quarter comeback...
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'A bad taste in my mouth'
Jalon Walker remembers the feeling following Georgia's SEC Championship loss all too well.
Peach State Power Hour
The guys were joined by Marist High offensive coordinator and former Georgia letterman, Paul Etheridge.
Arian Smith held a press conference on Monday to preview this weekend's clash with Alabama. Here are the key points from what he had to say.
Smith feels like the receiver room has already come a long way this season, but he is looking forward to continued growth.
As for areas of growth, Smith said there has been a big emphasis on perimeter blocking following the close win over Kentucky. Smith added that slow starts have been discussed every day, but every game doesn't start like that.
Smith said last year's loss to Alabama still makes him feel "a certain way", but he added that isn't the same team Georgia will be playing against on Saturday.
When asked about how to get more deep shots, Smith said the key is being able to run the ball and open up the game.
Smith said it "blows my mind" seeing Alabama's Ryan Williams have this much success in the SEC as a freshman. He said Williams will be a good player in the league for a long time.