Key points from Smael Mondon's September 23 press conference

Linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media on Monday. Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

• Mondon said Jalen Milroe’s “deep ball” is the defense’s biggest concern.

• Mondon said he’s “feeling good” as far as his injury is concerned.

• Mondon said the team put the Kentucky game to bed early.

• Being disciplined will be the key.

• Mondon said the loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game “lingered a lot for me, and I know it did for the other guys.”

• As far as rivalries go, Mondon said it’s “Not like we’ve got to get over a mountain. We’ve done that before.”

• Mondon said “It’s still Alabama” when asked if anything changes that Nick Saban is no longer the coach. Said they’ve still got big, strong, excellent players.

• Mondon said you learn more about your team when you play a close game.

• Mondon said Raylen Wilson “has grown a lot. I knew it was going to happen.” Said he and CJ Allen both do a great job of preparing.

• Mondon said he still remembers the atmosphere at Georgia during the Notre Dame game.