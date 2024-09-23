Georgia Injury Update

As expected, last week’s bye weekend has allowed some of Georgia’s walking wounded to heal.

So, how many will play in Saturday night’s big game at Alabama?

Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday there’s potentially good news as it pertains to the defensive line.

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson (Achilles) appears good to go after missing the last two games.

"Warren Brinson practiced last week, end of the week," said Smart.

Defensive end Jordan Hall has yet to play in a game this year after undergoing surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs. However, he may be ready for his first action of the year.

Smart said Hall hopes to get Hall back.

"He's been working really hard, tirelessly, doing rehab, a bit busted his butt all weekend," Smart said. "So, we'll see what he's had to think."

He may not be the only one.

As for defensive end Mykel Williams, it’s still a wait-and-see situation.

"We'll see. He didn't do much last week. He got a lot of rehab Friday and Sunday,and was able to run and do some things Friday and Sunday, which is positive," Smart said. "But he hasn't been out of practice today. We'll see how today goes."

Williams suffered an ankle injury in the opener against Clemson, and only began running last week.

Otherwise, the only other injury of note was the one ankle injury suffered by starting right guard Tate Ratledge, who will miss at least the next month after undergoing tightrope surgery.

Micah Morris is expected to step into his role as starter.

Running back Roderick Robinson also continues to recover from his toe surgery. There is no timetable for his return.