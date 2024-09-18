The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We did not have momentum in that game'

Here is the Sept. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

No momentum

Kirby Smart would agree with everyone who observed that Georgia could not establish any kind of rhythm against Kentucky.

That's also akin to stating the obvious.

Smart said Georgia's offense needs to do a better job in a couple of areas to help spark the offense when situations slow them down early in games. The last thing Georgia will want is to have a repeat performance on offense against Alabama in two weeks.

“We've got to be able to hit some open guys when they're open, and we've got to be able to do some things in the RPO game that help us. There's some things we missed in that,” Smart said. “At the end of the day, when you lose momentum in those kinds of games, you've got to grind them out and find a way. We did not have momentum in that game, and it made it more difficult. When you watch that tape, there are varied things you can point at and say, ‘If we just do this, we're going to be this much better.’”

Smart also noted that the offensive line could do a better job communicating with one another.

“When you look back at the game, there were some major communication errors there talking about across the front and communicating who we're working to, points and things like that,” Smart said. “Some of that has to do with being on the road and crowd noise and everybody being on the same page … protecting the quarterback on some pressures that are really easy pickups.”

Smart applauds Kemp's executive order

Smart was glad to see that Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that will allow for state colleges to directly pay players for their name, image, and likeness. Other states have enacted similar legislation, including Virginia.

Under the executive order, the NCAA and conferences are barred from punishing schools for making direct payments to players.

"I'm very appreciative of Governor Kemp and his staff for allowing us to be competitive and putting us on a level playing field and continues to support our student athletes," Smart said. "This is going to benefit the student athletes and very appreciative of them supporting that and giving them."

