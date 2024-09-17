Key Notes from Chaz Chambliss' Sept. 16 press conference

Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

Chaz Chambliss with the media after practice on Tuesday.

• Chambliss said he loves a team that sticks to what it does. Said loves playing teams like Kentucky.

• Chambliss said it’s been exciting to see how fast Jalon Walker played.

• Chambliss said former roommate Brock Vandagriff did a great job. He said he let him have his space after the game.

• Chambliss said Trevor Etienne spoke to the team after his arrest. Said he apologized for not depending on his new teammates to help him out.

• Chambliss said “We need younger guys to step up because you can’t predict when guys are going to go down.”

• Chambliss said Micah Morris “Has always worked hard.” Believe he will do fine replacing Tate Ratledge. Said he just needs to prepare.