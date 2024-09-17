Key points from Trevor Etienne's press conference

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne met with the media on Tuesday night. Here's what the Florida transfer had to say in his first press conference as a Bulldog.

Etienne said he feels like the offense hasn't played a "Georgia brand of football" yet.

Even though he's a transfer, Etienne said he still feels like an older player on the team. He said his teammates have all welcomed him in with open arms.

Etienne noted that his shoulder is fine after being banged up on Saturday.

Etienne referred to his driving arrest as a "mistake" and he hopes it's something everyone can learn from. He has told his teammates to use him as an example. He said he did receive discipline besides not playing against Clemson, but he declined to say.

Etienne said "The G speaks for itself" when asked what makes the Georgia program different. He said Athens felt like the place he needed to be as he evaluated his options in the transfer portal.

Etienne believes the sky is the limit for freshman running back Nate Frazier.