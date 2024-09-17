Key points from Jalon Walker’s Sept. 16 press conference

Below are the highlights of what he had to say:

Jalon Walker with the media after practice on Tuesday.

• Regarding the roughing the passer call against Kentucky, Walker said the way he was driving the quarterback into the ground brought on the flag. He still felt like it was a bang-bang play.

• Walker said he quickly moved on to the next play. Said he did not dwell on it.

• Walker said Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins' progress has been “exciting to see.”

• Walker on his eight quarterback pressures “I’m just playing football … it’s what I do … I like to get after quarterbacks.

• Walker said he appreciated the comments made about his game by Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

• Walker said he cannot wait to start preparing for Alabama. Said the team still has a bad taste in its mouth from last year’s SEC Championship.

• Walker said he hasn’t felt any pressure to try and do even more with Mykel Williams out.

• Walker said this defense is “Relentless. We don’t want anybody in the end zone.”