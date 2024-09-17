Tuesday Injury Update

Kirby Smart confirmed that right guard Tate Ratledge will be out for an undetermined of time after undergoing tight rope surgery following his knee and ankle injuries in Saturday's 13-12 win over Kentucky.

"We checked the night of the game and he had to get it fixed," Smart said. "He's getting it fixed already. So back as soon as he can."

With Ratledge out, look for Micah Morris to take over the starting spot at right guard, with Dylan Fairchild at left guard.

Smart also denied a rumor that quarterback Carson Beck was seriously injured.

"I don't know where all it's coming from," Smart said. "We've got like seven AC joint sprains. So, that's not like a significant or major injury. Carson's fine. He's fine."

There was some positive news on the injury front.

Smart said defensive tackles Jordan Hall and Warren Brinson continue to recover and hopefully will be ready for Georgia's trip to Alabama next week.

It remains unclear whether Mykel Williams (ankle) will be ready after missing the past two games.

"They're all in the rehab process. One's (Brinson) really close, the one's out there doing stuff now. Mykel's running, Jordan's running. So, we're hoping to get those guys back."

No doubt Smart hopes they return.

Last week, starters Nazir Stackhouse, Christen Miller, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins each had to play over 50 snaps against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs were bolstered by the return of Xzavier McLeod, but the lack of depth isn't doing Georgia any favors.