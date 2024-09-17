Tuesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on slow offensive starts

in other news
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
Key points from Smael Mondon's September 23 press conference
Linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media on Monday. Below are the highlights of what he had to say.
in other news
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
Smart on what the offense needs to do to avoid slow starts
Kirby Smart acknowledged after Saturday night’s 13-12 win over Kentucky that his offense needs to start avoiding slow starts.
With games still to come against the likes of Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, it’s imperative.
So, what do the Bulldogs need to do to get the offense back in an early rhythm? Smart was asked by UGASports on Tuesday what areas need to improve.
“There are tons of them. Clean up what you do, do it at a higher rate, make good decisions, communicate better,” Smart said. “It's hard to say one thing on that because there's a lot of things where not a lot of things go wrong, but one thing going wrong can mess up a play and it takes just one person messing up on offense.”
Unfortunately for Georgia in its game against Kentucky, such mistakes occurred more than just a few times.
“If one person messes up consecutively, you got three bad plays and certainly we just got to execute better, I think, and do a good job with guys doing what they do in practice,” Smart said. “If we do what we do in practice and do it against good people, which they get a chance to do against real good people in practice, they'll do it better. So, I don't know if we can point to one thing on that.”
However, if there was one to choose from, communication would top the list.
That’s particularly true as it pertains to the offensive line.
“When you look back at the game, there were some major communication errors there talking about across the front and communicating who we're working to, points and things like that,” Smart said. “Some of that has to do with being on the road and crowd noise and everybody being on the same page … protecting the quarterback on some pressures that are really easy pickups.”
Quarterback Carson Beck needs to regain some of his consistency, too.
“We've got to be able to hit some open guys when they're open, and we've got to be able to do some things in the RPO game that help us. There's some things we missed in that,” Smart said. “At the end of the day, when you lose momentum in those kinds of games, you've got to grind them out and find a way. We did not have momentum in that game, and it made it more difficult. When you watch that tape, there are varied things you can point at and say, ‘If we just do this, we're going to be this much better.’”
More from Kirby Smart
…With Tate Ratledge out, redshirt sophomore Drew Bobo is now the No. 2 center, with true freshman Malachi Toliver No. 3.
“Drew (Bobo) is there, and you want to have three centers at all times. Malachi Toliver's done a great job, the young kid. We made him into a center when he first got here. He's gotten to the point that he's serviceable. He can go in, compete. He's still a true freshman,” Smart said. “We've got a couple other guys out there in the last two days snapping so that we've got some help there. You always want to have three. You've got to have three. We want to have three ready. We've got two that we really feel solid about, and then we'll have a third one here in the next couple days based on what we're doing.”
… Smart praised the work ethic of Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who was chosen the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
“He’s done a great job. He talked to the team today about where he was in terms of his mental space when he was a young player and you know obviously thought he should be playing more,” Smart said. “It's funny because he's matured so much from the time he was like, ‘I should be starting, I should be playing’, to realizing that he wasn't ready and that he needed to get better. Unfortunately, he didn't get to play a lot last year because of injury, but he has been able to play a lot this year and he's done a really good job.”
… Smart’s frustration was obvious when asked to comment on Daniel Harris, following his arrest last week for driving 106 mph.
“We continue to have guys make poor decisions, it's very unfortunate and I know that our staff, myself, continue to drive home the sensitive nature of it,” Smart said. “It's certainly a deadly speed when you talk about the speed that he was traveling at and you want kids to grow up, you want to treat them like your own kids.”
Harris dressed out but did not play in Saturday’s 13-12 win over Kentucky.
“You want them to grow up and make good decisions and learn from others' mistakes and we have guys share and we obviously continue to talk to them,” Smart said. “But it hasn't stopped it, so you have to find a way to do it.”