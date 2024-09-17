Tuesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on slow offensive starts

Kirby Smart acknowledged after Saturday night’s 13-12 win over Kentucky that his offense needs to start avoiding slow starts.

With games still to come against the likes of Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, it’s imperative.

So, what do the Bulldogs need to do to get the offense back in an early rhythm? Smart was asked by UGASports on Tuesday what areas need to improve.

“There are tons of them. Clean up what you do, do it at a higher rate, make good decisions, communicate better,” Smart said. “It's hard to say one thing on that because there's a lot of things where not a lot of things go wrong, but one thing going wrong can mess up a play and it takes just one person messing up on offense.”

Unfortunately for Georgia in its game against Kentucky, such mistakes occurred more than just a few times.

“If one person messes up consecutively, you got three bad plays and certainly we just got to execute better, I think, and do a good job with guys doing what they do in practice,” Smart said. “If we do what we do in practice and do it against good people, which they get a chance to do against real good people in practice, they'll do it better. So, I don't know if we can point to one thing on that.”

However, if there was one to choose from, communication would top the list.

That’s particularly true as it pertains to the offensive line.

“When you look back at the game, there were some major communication errors there talking about across the front and communicating who we're working to, points and things like that,” Smart said. “Some of that has to do with being on the road and crowd noise and everybody being on the same page … protecting the quarterback on some pressures that are really easy pickups.”

Quarterback Carson Beck needs to regain some of his consistency, too.

“We've got to be able to hit some open guys when they're open, and we've got to be able to do some things in the RPO game that help us. There's some things we missed in that,” Smart said. “At the end of the day, when you lose momentum in those kinds of games, you've got to grind them out and find a way. We did not have momentum in that game, and it made it more difficult. When you watch that tape, there are varied things you can point at and say, ‘If we just do this, we're going to be this much better.’”