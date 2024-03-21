Here is the March 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Transfer receivers

A couple of days ago, it was noted that receiver Anthony Evans III would be someone to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.

As Evans potentially grows into a bigger role, he will be joined by some newcomers who already have college football experience. Transfer receivers Colbie Young, Michael Jackson III, and London Humphreys will all look to make their presence felt on offense this coming season.

Head coach Kirby Smart said that Young has been injured and hasn't practiced as much as Jackson and Humphreys this spring.

“Colbie has been a little banged up. He had an ankle happen right before we started, right before we went on break,” Smart said. “He has been able to practice some and do some things. He has actually gotten better with each practice. He probably did the least in any of his practices in the first practice, and a little more in his third practice. We're hoping today that he's able to do some more. He's very bright. He transitioned smoothly.”

With Jackson and Humphreys, Smart has been impressed.

“Michael Jackson has shown up and made some plays, and so has London,” Smart said. “London is really in his second year of college football. Sometimes when you take a guy in the portal you think immediately Rara (Thomas), (Dominic Lovett). Those guys have played in our conference a lot. London had played in our conference but is a young player who is developing. The other two guys are a little bit older.

“I am very pleased with all three of those guys. I don't sit here and put expectations on top of people of having super high expectations,” Smart said. “I want them to fit into our culture, buy into special teams, practice hard, and learn how to practice in the spring to come back in the fall and be conditioned and smarter to benefit us more. Each one of them has done that."

Kiper's thoughts

On a conference call, ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. was asked for his thoughts on Georgia's draft-eligible players. He believes defensive back Tykee Smith has a chance to be a better professional player than many people think.

“When you look at where we are right now with guys who were at the combine when you look at a guy like Tykee Smith, he’s interesting," Kiper said. "He ran 4.4 and had a vertical of 36. He kind of gets lost in the shuffle a little bit at safety, but I like some of the things I saw with Tykee. He’s the kind of guy who, if he goes on Day 3, will wind up having a better career than people think in the National Football League.

Kiper is also, and obviously, all-in on Brock Bowers.

“Brock Bowers is not a tight end. He’s a multi-option player,” Kiper said. “You can put him in the backfield, slot, wing, outside, any which way–fullback, H-back–you can do anything you want with Brock Bowers. He is not a tight end. He’s an offensive weapon.”

