EVANS, Ga. - Mason Short is rapidly approaching one of the hardest decisions of his life.

The Rivals100 offensive lineman is being courted by some of the nation's top programs. Coaches around the country have built strong relationships with Short and are in frequent contact.

Which school will land Short in the end? Well, he still isn't sure.

"It’s almost like dating," Short said. "You’re just speed-dating all these girls. Unfortunately, this girl’s a 10, but this girl’s a 10 and has a great personality. It’s that kind of stuff."

Georgia is one of the belles of the ball for Short. He spoke with UGASports about the Bulldogs, offensive line coach Stacy Searels, and more following another visit to Athens.

