WATCH: Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Texas

in other news
Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey
Seven-footers don’t grow on trees. However, on Monday, Mike White was able to pluck one for the Bulldogs.
UGA working to get visit from USC O-line commit Elijah Vaikona
Georgia is trying to make a push for USC offensive line commit Elijah Vaikona.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better
Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.
October 22 War Room
UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this week's recruiting War Room.
Basketball News and Notes
Inside, we've got tons of basketball news and notes following an afternoon with the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win on the road at top-ranked Texas. How did the Bulldogs steal the national national conversation and what was different with the defense for this game? The guys discuss and take questions from the Vent at UGASports.com
