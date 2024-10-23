Advertisement

Published Oct 23, 2024
WATCH: Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Texas
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung


Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win on the road at top-ranked Texas. How did the Bulldogs steal the national national conversation and what was different with the defense for this game? The guys discuss and take questions from the Vent at UGASports.com



WATCH

LISTEN

You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

