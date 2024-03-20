Brock Bowers has been Georgia's Superman for the past three years.

He donned the cape on Saturdays, sure. But some of Bowers' most lasting marks on the program came in the example he set for the younger tight ends.

One such player is Oscar Delp, who now takes over the role of the tight end who has been in Georgia's program the longest.

"He does things his way. He's not Brock. He doesn't try to be Brock," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He's a quiet leader, similar to Brock, but he's really physical. He's tough. He knows the work ethic it requires. The guy's taken a lot of reps since being here. He's been durable. He's doing a good job leading in that room."

For Delp's part, he has made the most of the learning experience the last two years provided.

He has watched as Bowers (as well as Darnell Washington in 2022) set the standard of how tight ends should work. Delp said those players were always at the front of the line and taking every rep they could in practice.

With Bowers specifically, Delp took note of the three-time All-American's legendary work ethic.

"I think the biggest thing that I’ve taken away from him and the biggest thing he’s taught me is just, I’ve never seen the guy really take off a play," Delp said. "That’s the way that he practiced here and how to grow as a player. That’s kind of why he did the things he did. He never wasted a play or wasted an opportunity. He always made the most of everything."

Now, all of a sudden, Bowers is the veteran tight end entering his third year in Athens. He called it "crazy" to realize that, but he also added he knows what the freshmen are going through.

Delp is helping those newcomers, Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich, in their early days as Bulldogs. He understands the Georgia offense throws a lot at freshmen, but said those two are progressing well. Delp also added that he's looking forward to working with Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek once he arrives on campus this summer.

As for his own game, Delp is focused on several areas of improvement this spring. He wants to improve his hands, work on running through tackles, and clean up his footwork and hand placement in the run game.

The Bulldogs can no longer look to Bowers. But Delp feels the tight end group is more than capable of keeping Georgia's tradition at the position rolling along.

"I think Brock helped set that, and I think we’ve got to definitely uphold it," Delp. "But the coaches aren’t treating us any different, and we’re doing the same things we did in the previous seasons and what they’ve been telling us since we got here. We’ve just got to keep making plays and doing the things we know we’re capable of and all the coaches know we’re capable of also. I think it’s going to be pretty much the same. We’re a passing offense and they like the tight ends a lot. We’re going to do a lot of 12 personnel hopefully this year and continue that."