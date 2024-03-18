Here is the March 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Keep an eye on Evans

In Anthony Dasher's Sunday musings, two particular sentences stood out.

"Keep an eye on Anthony Evans III development as a wide receiver," he wrote. "He’s not being talked about enough, in my opinion."

This little nugget came after Georgia's first week of spring practice. And it's one that should excite many Georgia fans as the attention turns to the 2024 season.

As a freshman, Evans did not see much playing time at receiver, only catching four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. However, there were two plays that illuminated his future with the program.

The first was a 28-yard punt return against Alabama that helped spark the Bulldogs in the second. The second was a 14-yard touchdown in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Evans came to Georgia as a highly-regarded speedy receiver. The Bulldogs would love nothing more than to turn Evans into a big-play weapon for this offense.

Men's basketball season continues

Georgia's season isn't finished yet.

The Bulldogs accepted a bid to the NIT and will host Xavier in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“It gives the opportunity for more opportunity, right?” head coach Mike White said during a Sunday night Zoom session. “It’s good for experience, whether it’s our fifth-year guys, our freshmen, or anyone in between. They’ve earned the right to play in postseason and nobody can take that away from them. It’s not the NCAA Tournament, but the NIT is a prestigious tournament that we’re proud to be a part of.”

Also on UGASports

No. 1 offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell returns to Georgia's campus.

Tyler Atkinson says, "Georgia has all the Dawgs."

Pass rusher Camron Brooks was impressed by Georgia's practice.

Georgia hosts five-star prospect David Sanders Jr.

Lucky Uga