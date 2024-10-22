Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Kirby Smart did not want to get into specifics regarding any conversations with the SEC regarding the targeting penalties Saturday night against Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero.

However, he felt both were close calls.

“I can't get into the commentary, but both of those were really close, unfortunate, borderline situations,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday.

There is an appeal process in place for schools to contest the penalties, but Smart did not comment on any case the Bulldogs may have made.

If the decisions are upheld, both Jackson and Aguero will have to miss the first half of next week’s game against Florida.

“If that's my son out there and he's got the ball, he's running the ball, I don't want him ducking his head with the ball like their offensive player did,” said Smart, referring to the call against Jackson where both the Bulldog safety and Texas player lowered their helmets just prior to the collision.

“I certainly don't want our defensive players ducking their head or the crown of their helmet being used. It's very dangerous,” Smart said. “Jonell's was really tough because he's trying to avoid helmet to helmet. He's trying to avoid going high, which most— even if the offensive player if you hit them high, it's hitting them low because their legs are their career. It's tough. They're tough calls in most situations. Everybody's trying to work on the safety of the game.”

Fortunately, if neither Jackson nor Aguero can play, Smart believes the Bulldogs will be OK.

Expect freshman KJ Bolden to slide over to safety opposite Malaki Starks with JaCorey Thomas starting at star.

“He's rotated and played a significant amount of football, so we look at KJ as a starter and he's a very good player. JaCorey started and played against Clemson the whole game,” Smart said. “So, we've got other guys capable of the packages and things we can play and we'll have to rely on that to prepare. But, again, we're not really worried about that right now.

“We're worried about how do we block better, tackle better, cover better, so many things we can get better at, including the guys (Jackson and Aguero) that may or may not be out.”