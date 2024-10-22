Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better
Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.
October 22 War Room
UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this week's recruiting War Room.
Basketball News and Notes
Inside, we've got tons of basketball news and notes following an afternoon with the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
From the field: Resiliency is key
A view from the field of the resiliency displayed by Georgia on Saturday against Texas.
Three-Point Stance: Georgia's dominance, undefeated teams, Florida
Georgia is who we thought they were, no one is going to get out alive and Florida has found new life suddenly.
Kirby Smart on targeting calls
Kirby Smart did not want to get into specifics regarding any conversations with the SEC regarding the targeting penalties Saturday night against Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero.
However, he felt both were close calls.
“I can't get into the commentary, but both of those were really close, unfortunate, borderline situations,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday.
There is an appeal process in place for schools to contest the penalties, but Smart did not comment on any case the Bulldogs may have made.
If the decisions are upheld, both Jackson and Aguero will have to miss the first half of next week’s game against Florida.
“If that's my son out there and he's got the ball, he's running the ball, I don't want him ducking his head with the ball like their offensive player did,” said Smart, referring to the call against Jackson where both the Bulldog safety and Texas player lowered their helmets just prior to the collision.
“I certainly don't want our defensive players ducking their head or the crown of their helmet being used. It's very dangerous,” Smart said. “Jonell's was really tough because he's trying to avoid helmet to helmet. He's trying to avoid going high, which most— even if the offensive player if you hit them high, it's hitting them low because their legs are their career. It's tough. They're tough calls in most situations. Everybody's trying to work on the safety of the game.”
Fortunately, if neither Jackson nor Aguero can play, Smart believes the Bulldogs will be OK.
Expect freshman KJ Bolden to slide over to safety opposite Malaki Starks with JaCorey Thomas starting at star.
“He's rotated and played a significant amount of football, so we look at KJ as a starter and he's a very good player. JaCorey started and played against Clemson the whole game,” Smart said. “So, we've got other guys capable of the packages and things we can play and we'll have to rely on that to prepare. But, again, we're not really worried about that right now.
“We're worried about how do we block better, tackle better, cover better, so many things we can get better at, including the guys (Jackson and Aguero) that may or may not be out.”
Smart offers "some" clarity on second-half kickoff.
Smart offered a little more clarity on Peyton Woodring’s mysterious kickoff to start the second half that dribbled just a dozen or so yards.
During his post-game press conference, Smart told reporters that Woodring “mishit” the kick.
Tuesday, without giving specifics, Smart acknowledged the Bulldogs actually had something else in mind.
“It was a fair example of something that we worked on, but it was not what we were trying to do,” Smart said. “So, it's not worth elaborating on because we may play them again.”
Smart denied he was trying to take a page from Oregon in their win over Ohio State when the Ducks kicked a ball off a Buckeye and recovered to give their offense the ball.
“We were not trying to do what we did,” Smart said. “The Oregon play, that's usually a tactic you use after a 15-yard penalty in which the ball would be kicked off from the 50, therefore recovered on the 35, maybe 37. But that's not what we're trying to do at all.”
Smart has jokes at Glenn Schumann's expense
It was a big week for defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.
Before Georgia’s trip to Austin, Texas, and the team’s subsequent win over the top-ranked Longhorns, Schumann’s wife Lauren gave birth to the couple’s third child, Warner.
When asked about Schumann’s busy week, Smart quipped his top defensive assistant could have planned better.
“I think the first thing as a coach, you don't plan to have a baby in season. So, that's the first mistake you make. You've got to get your priorities in order to do that,” Smart joked. “He executed the (game) plan to a T. So, he didn't miss a beat. He got things set up where everything could go down Wednesday after practice once we go home and he was back in work Thursday morning at 7 o'clock with a smile on his face and a baby born.”
Smart joked that at least the wife of special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict waited until after the Texas game to have the couple’s third child.
“She had a baby right after the Texas victory,” Smart said. “So, he played it a little better for the family.”
This and that
…Smart said he’s got no idea when linebacker Smael Mondon (foot/ankle) may return. “We’re hoping to get Smile back. We can’t wait to get him back. Hopefully, it'll be soon.” Smart did confirm that Mondon is with the team at practice but as far as his return he said “I don’t know when that might be.”
...Regarding guard Tate Ratledge, Smart had the following to say: “I've seen a lot of hard work. I mean, he could be one of the toughest players I've ever been around. You don't question his toughness,” Smart said. “He had a very significant tightrope injury. I mean, to the point it was more significant than Brock's (Bowers) and he is fighting his way back. He wasn't ready to play, but he was an emergency guy that could have gone in the game if he needed to. Hopefully, he keeps getting better. I know it's not going to be because he doesn't work hard.”
…Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild joked that fellow guard Micah Morris calls himself “The best fullback in America” after lining up at the position for the Bulldogs on goal-line plays.
…Linebacker Jalon Walker has had a big week on the awards circuit. After being tabbed the Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday by the SEC, Walker was tabbed the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.
…Smart was named this week’s winner of the Bear Bryant Coach of the Week Award.
…Smart had high praise for punter Brett Thorson who leads all FBS punters in hangtime at 4.64 seconds. But it’s not just Thorson’s hangtime that has impressed his head coach. “He flipped the field great the other night. It wasn't so much the distance and hang, which both were elite, but the ball placement. When you put somebody on the sideline, you know, there's only one way to go on the sideline,” Smart said. “He did a tremendous job of directional kicking and placing their returner in what we thought was really good in tough spots. He was clutch. I thought he did a great job.”
