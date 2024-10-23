Marathon coming to an end for 5-star DT Justus Terry

in other news
Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey
Seven-footers don’t grow on trees. However, on Monday, Mike White was able to pluck one for the Bulldogs.
UGA working to get visit from USC O-line commit Elijah Vaikona
Georgia is trying to make a push for USC offensive line commit Elijah Vaikona.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better
Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.
October 22 War Room
UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this week's recruiting War Room.
Basketball News and Notes
Inside, we've got tons of basketball news and notes following an afternoon with the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
Justus Terry's marathon is almost over.
The five-star defensive tackle has heard that 'marathon' phrasing from Georgia numerous times throughout his recruitment, starting from when he flipped from the Bulldogs to USC in March.
Now Terry is uncommitted and evaluating his finalists. Georgia is one of the top contenders. Terry saw the Bulldogs in person over the weekend as they took down No. 1 Texas in Austin.
