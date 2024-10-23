Advertisement

in other news

Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey

Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey

Seven-footers don’t grow on trees. However, on Monday, Mike White was able to pluck one for the Bulldogs.

 • Anthony Dasher
UGA working to get visit from USC O-line commit Elijah Vaikona

UGA working to get visit from USC O-line commit Elijah Vaikona

Georgia is trying to make a push for USC offensive line commit Elijah Vaikona.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better

Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.

 • Jason Butt
October 22 War Room

October 22 War Room

UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this week's recruiting War Room.

 • Jed May
Basketball News and Notes

Basketball News and Notes

Inside, we've got tons of basketball news and notes following an afternoon with the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey

Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey

Seven-footers don’t grow on trees. However, on Monday, Mike White was able to pluck one for the Bulldogs.

 • Anthony Dasher
UGA working to get visit from USC O-line commit Elijah Vaikona

UGA working to get visit from USC O-line commit Elijah Vaikona

Georgia is trying to make a push for USC offensive line commit Elijah Vaikona.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better

Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.

 • Jason Butt
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 23, 2024
Marathon coming to an end for 5-star DT Justus Terry
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Justus Terry's marathon is almost over.

The five-star defensive tackle has heard that 'marathon' phrasing from Georgia numerous times throughout his recruitment, starting from when he flipped from the Bulldogs to USC in March.

Now Terry is uncommitted and evaluating his finalists. Georgia is one of the top contenders. Terry saw the Bulldogs in person over the weekend as they took down No. 1 Texas in Austin.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: