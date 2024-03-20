An ankle injury has slowed Miami transfer Colbie Young, but overall, Kirby Smart likes what he’s seen in three days of spring practice from his three transferred wide receivers.

Young, former USC player Michael Jackson III and London Humphreys of Vanderbilt are expected to play key roles and use spring practice to acclimate to the Bulldogs offense.

“Colbie (Young) has been a little banged up. He had an ankle happen right before we started, right before we went on break,” Smart said. “He has been able to practice some and do some things. He has actually gotten better with each practice. He probably did the least in any of his practices in the first practice, and a little more in his third practice. We're hoping today that he's able to do some more. He's very bright. He transitioned smoothly.”

In two years at Miami, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Young collected 79 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games.

This past season, he was the Hurricanes’ third-leading receiver behind Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George with 47 catches for 563 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson and Humphreys are making early impressions, too.

“Michael Jackson has shown up and made some plays, and so has London,” Smart said. “London is really in his second year of college football. Sometimes when you take a guy in the portal you think immediately Rara (Thomas), (Dominic Lovett). Those guys have played in our conference a lot. London had played in our conference but is a young player who is developing. The other two guys are a little bit older.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound wideout would bring some welcome experience to the Bulldogs after catching 17 passes for 146 yards in nine games last fall.

Jackson leaves Southern Cal with 46 career catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in 24 games with two starts. He played 519 snaps for the Trojans in his career.

Humphreys hauled in 22 receptions for over 400 yards as a true freshman for the Commodores.

“I am very pleased with all three of those guys. I don't sit here and put expectations on top of people of having super high expectations,” Smart said. “I want them to fit into our culture, buy into special teams, practice hard, and learn how to practice in the spring to come back in the fall and be conditioned and smarter to benefit us more. Each one of them has done that."