Georgia’s 2025 SEC schedule is official.

With the Southeastern Conference sticking with an eight-game schedule through 2025, the league announced Wednesday the schedules for all 16 programs will be flipped from those being played in 2024.

In other words, all four road opponents on Georgia’s 2024 schedule will become home games in 2025. All home games in 2024 will become road games in 2025.

The 2025 schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors last week following a recommendation from the league’s Athletics Directors.

We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

Although the dates have yet to be set, Wednesday’s announcements mean Georgia’s home schedule will be one of its more interesting in recent years.

Along with Ole Miss and Kentucky making trips to Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs will also host Alabama and new SEC member Texas. The Longhorns will be making their first-ever trip to Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs will travel to Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Auburn, along with the annual game in Jacksonville against Florida.

Georgia’s non-conference schedule also features a pair of road games, including a season-opening trip to the Rose Bowl against UCLA. The Bulldogs will also host Austin Peay and Charlotte before ending the season at Georgia Tech.