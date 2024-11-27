The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's a rock'

Here is the Nov. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Scott up for Broyles Award
Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.
Head coach Kirby Smart was thrilled for Scott to be recognized.
“Yeah, he's a rock. He's a pillar at this place and he's one of the guys that's been here the longest, which I have a lot of respect for because we don't do it easy around here. You know, we work a tough schedule, work a hard schedule, I’m very demanding of our coaches and I have high expectations and he meets those,” Smart said. “He is tremendous with his group. He's tremendous with other groups. He inspires people with his story, but you know, he cares about these kids. He's a tremendous father and husband. He's really what college coaching is all about.”
In addition, safety Malaki Starks is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, punter Brett Thorson is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, linebacker Jalon Walker is a finalist for the Butkus Award and long snapper Beau Gardner is a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award.
Georgia moves up to No. 7
In this week's College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia moved up to No. 7. The Bulldogs were able to jump up thanks to losses from Alabama, Ole Miss and Indiana. Still, Georgia ranks behind No. 5 Notre Dame (loss to Northern Illinois) and No. 6 Miami (no wins over top-25 teams).
Smart, who has been critical of the College Football Playoff selection committee, said he's not concerned with the rankings at this time.
"No, we've got work," Smart said when asked if he'd watch Tuesday night's rankings show. "We start right now at about 6:30 and go to about 10 or so. Usually, my phone starts blowing up with texts, but I don't watch it."
As the seasons change
