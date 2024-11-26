Latest CFP rankings have Georgia No. 7

With just Friday night's game against Georgia Tech (7:30 p.m., ABC) to go, the Georgia Bulldogs (9-2) are sitting pretty for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Tuesday night's latest rankings have the Bulldogs moving up from No. 10 to No. 7, which if the season were to end today, would have Georgia hosting one of the four first-round playoff games against No. 10.

The playoff projections are based solely on the new CFP rankings, meaning many of the pairings are likely to change, including Georgia's, which currently has the Bulldogs set to host Tennessee.

Regardless of what happens Friday night, the Bulldogs would earn a first-round bye by beating either Texas or Texas A&M in next week's SEC Championship. With a win over Tech, the Bulldogs could still receive a playoff bid by advancing to the SEC title game.

However, Kirby Smart won't be concerning himself with any scenarios until after Friday night's game with arch-rival Georgia Tech.

"No, we've got work," said Smart after being asked if he was watching Tuesday night's rankings show. "We start right now at about 6:30 and go to about 10 or so. Usually, my phone starts blowing up with texts, but I don't watch it."

Once that's over, he'll turn his attention to the SEC Championship and what his Bulldogs need to do to win that before hopefully focusing on a long playoff run.