Column: Bulldogs can't leave their fate to CFP committee

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said his full focus is on Georgia Tech and not the SEC Championship the week after.
Colbie Young is back practicing with the Georgia football team, a source confirmed to UGASports Monday night.
Here's why Kirby Smart and company say they are not looking past Georgia Tech to the SEC Championship.
Monday News and Notes: How Friday night's game came to be; Smart challenges fans, big honor for Jalon Walker, and more.
Prior to Monday's practice, Georgia players Smael Mondon and Dylan Fairchild met with the media to discuss Georgia Tech.
