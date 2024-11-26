Kirby Smart on Colbie Young

Colbie Young is back with the team, but Kirby Smart confirmed Monday’s story by UGASports that the wide receiver will not be available to play Friday against Georgia Tech, or the SEC Championship the following week.

“It’s still a pending legal matter,” Smart said. “He’s not going to be back until that process is over, so that’s all I can comment on.”

Smart’s comments followed those made already by Georgia officials who stated from the beginning that Young cannot play until his legal issues are dissolved.

Although Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office cleared Young, there’s still the matter of his arraignment hearing in the Athens Clarke County courthouse scheduled for Dec. 10.

Assuming Young’s misdemeanor charges are dropped, Young would be available to play in the playoffs, assuming Georgia qualifies for the 12-team field.

“The EOO at UGA cleared Colbie so he was allowed to return to team activities including practice,” Young’s attorney Kim Stephens told UGASports Monday night. “We expect and hope that the prosecutors will follow the Title IX office's lead and dismiss the charges against Mr. Young in the very near future.”