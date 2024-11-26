Georgia focusing on Tech despite potential future chaos

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon said he went to bed Saturday night oblivious to what was happening in the world of college football.

Oh, he knew about Florida’s upset of Ole Miss. However, regarding the Bulldogs’ hopes of landing a spot in the SEC Championship, he had no clue.

But the football gods would smile at Georgia. Oklahoma shocked Alabama in Norman, while Auburn upset Texas A&M in overtime, capping the unlikely trifecta the Bulldogs needed for their fourth straight trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game.

“I mean, I knew it was a possibility, I just didn't really think it was going to happen,” Mondon said. “But I had woken up in the middle of the night, I guess I couldn't really go to sleep. So, I got on my phone and was able to see it then. I was surprised but really excited; I’m blessed to have the opportunity. But like you said, it won't really change anything for this week.”

Indeed.

The Bulldogs need to defeat Georgia Tech (7:30 p.m., ABC) before they worry about next week’s SEC Championship, which will now feature Georgia and the winner of Saturday’s game between Texas and Texas A&M.

However, Kirby Smart isn’t focused on Atlanta just yet. He’s not thinking about it at all.

“My thoughts are on Georgia Tech. I mean, it's a great honor to be able to play in the SEC Championship game. It is probably one of the greatest events in all sports because the games that you play in are great matchups,” Smart said. “But at this point in time, we don't even know who that is, nor do I care. My concern 100 percent is with Georgia Tech because of what that game means to so many in this state, so many on our team, and what it means to this season and these seniors playing at home. So that's the focus.”

Although Smart may not be thinking about the future, no doubt fans still are.

Even for those on the pessimistic side, the news appears to be good.

A win over the Yellow Jackets (7-4) would seemingly put Georgia (9-2) in great shape for the 12-team field.

Even at 10-3, a spot in the playoffs would appear to be safe.

Last week on ESPN, CFP Committee Chair Warde Manuel said the committee places “a lot of value” on teams that make their championship game and that making the championship game is “a really valuable data point.”

We shall see.

A win over Tech and loss in the SEC Championship would give Georgia three losses, the same as Alabama and Ole Miss, each of whom holds a victory over the Bulldogs this year.

However, many are now speculating that as we near the end of the regular season, the strength of schedule will finally be taken into a greater account.

With the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country and wins over a pair of top-10 ranked teams, bouncing a 10-3 Bulldog team that made its conference championship game would take some serious explaining.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey probably isn’t smiling as much as he was last week when four conference teams were projected to make the field. But unless there’s more chaos this weekend, that number might well only be three.

When tonight’s rankings (8 p.m., ESPN) are announced, Alabama and Ole Miss are expected to be on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

It could get even crazier.

Alabama still has the Iron Bowl and Auburn on Saturday, while Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on Friday afternoon. Tennessee travels to Vanderbilt.

Losses by two of the three could open the door for an unlikely playoff contender. Should South Carolina defeat Clemson, a 9-3 Gamecock team could suddenly find themselves in the conversation.

After what we’ve seen this season, who knows what might happen?

That’s why Bulldog guard Dylan Fairchild is taking the following approach.

“You can't eat an elephant all at once. You got to eat it one bite at a time,” Fairchild said. “You’ve just got to focus on what's important, and what's in front of us.”