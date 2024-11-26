Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Running backs Branson and Roderick Robinson continue to make progress ahead of Friday night’s game with Georgia Tech, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice on Tuesday. Branson Robinson (meniscus) has not played since Georgia’s win over Mississippi State, while Roderick Robinson has not played at all after undergoing preseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury. “Rod [Robinson II] has done practice, contact. Has done taking reps. He's looked good out there. Branson [Robinson] has too. Branson is taking some. I didn't get to see the last part of practice to know how much Branson and Rod did early in practice,” Smart said. “They did take some reps in with the twos and rolled through there, just seeing where they are confidence level and where they are mentally, you know. They've been kind of out of contact for a while, but both of them did practice and did some good things.” Meanwhile, Trevor Etienne – who has missed the past two games with a rib injury – remains unable to go, although he can get some running in. “Trevor has been able to run. He's running well. He hit 20-21 miles an hour yesterday, which is really good for him,” Smart said. “He looks good, but he hasn't gotten to do anything with us.” … Regarding defensive lineman Christen Miller (shoulder) and wide receiver Dillon Bell (ankle) Smart had this to say: “Christen Miller has not practiced much. He's been banged up,” Smart said. “He’s recovering, running, doing some treatment stuff. Dillon Bell, he’s done a little bit. He's done some walkthroughs with us and taking some reps. We're just trying to get those guys healthy and ready.” ...Smart said he's still unsure of the status of offensive lineman Earnest Greene III, who has missed the past two games. "He's done more this week. He's actually worked at right and left (tackle), Smart said. "I'm very pleased with the play at our left tackle. Outside of a probably two-quarter performance there at Ole Miss) where we had to throw the ball a lot. I think we played well at that position.” Should Greene not be able to go, Monroe Freeling will start his third straight game at left tackle.

Tray Scott up for Broyles Award

Defensive line coach Tray Scott was tabbed Georgia’s nominee for the Frank Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. “Yeah, he's a rock. He's a pillar at this place and he's one of the guys that's been here the longest, which I have a lot of respect for because we don't do it easy around here. You know, we work a tough schedule, work a hard schedule, I’m very demanding of our coaches and I have high expectations and he meets those,” Smart said. “He is tremendous with his group. He's tremendous with other groups. He inspires people with his story, but you know, he cares about these kids. He's a tremendous father and husband. He's really what college coaching is all about.”

Two more Bulldogs up for national awards

Two more Bulldogs are finalists for a pair of national awards, it was announced Tuesday. The list includes: …Malaki Starks: Starks is one of three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation’s top defensive back, according to an announcement from the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Jim Thorpe Association Tuesday. Starks, a native of Jefferson joins Texas’ Jahdae Barron and Ohio State’s Caleb Downs as the three finalists. While former Bulldog All-American Deandre Baker won the 2018 Thorpe Award, Starks was also a finalist in 2023. He is tied for the team lead with 55 tackles, including four tackles for loss, and has an interception. Lining up at the Star position as well this season, he has started 39 consecutive games and has helped hold four opponents scoreless in the fourth quarter in 2024, including No. 1 Texas in Austin. In addition, Starks has had to fill in at punt returner and has four returns for 39 yards (9.8 avg.).

…Brett Thorson: Thorson is one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award given to the country’s best punter, according to an announcement from the Augusta Sports Council Tuesday. A native of Melbourne, Australia, Thorson joins Florida State’s Alex Mastromanno and USC’s Eddie Czaplicki as the three finalists. Jake Camarda was the last Bulldog finalist in 2020. Former Georgia All-American Drew Butler won the 2009 honor. He stands fifth nationally with a 46.3 average and has forced 12 fair catches and dropped 19 within the 20-yard line. Bombing 13 at least 50 yards this season, Thorson has a season-long of 58 and has helped put the Bulldogs fifth nationally in Net Punting at 43.5. Opponents have had six returns for 18 yards, which also stands fifth nationally.

…Monday, linebacker Jalon Walker was named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

…Long-snapper Beau Gardner is one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award given to the top snapper in the FBS, according to a recent announcement. Gardner, a UCLA graduate transfer from San Francisco, Calif., joins Florida’s Rocco Underwood and Michigan’s William Wagner in the final group. Gardner is now the Bulldogs’ first semifinalist and finalist for the accolade in the award’s six-year existence.

