Here is the Sept. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'Exceptional' defense

Through three games, Georgia has yet to give up a touchdown. That hasn't gone unnoticed by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who will look to end that streak on Saturday when his Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs.

For both sides, scoring touchdowns over field goals will be critical to the outcome.

“They've done an exceptional job of it, having not turned it over yet. We've got to get the ball in the end zone now. It's easier said than done because they haven't even allowed a touchdown yet,” DeBoer said. “When you do get those opportunities in the red zone, you've got to come up with touchdowns. Then defensively, we've just got to be physical up front. Their run game is always going to be a strength and controlling the line of scrimmage is going to be a priority for them.”

DeBoer's 'smartest thing'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave his Saturday counterpart credit for not venturing too far outside the box at his new team.

DeBoer, who came to the Crimson Tide from Washington, could have implemented a new system and changed how the program was run. But Smart said there are a lot of similarities to how Alabama ran its offense a year ago, which speaks to DeBoer's ability to adapt to his personnel.

“I think the smartest thing he's done is he hasn't changed everything,” Smart said. “Offensively they have some similarities because they have the same quarterback, and we'll probably see a lot more wrinkles that they haven't shown but for the most part they've kept some of the staples that they had last year because it probably makes the quarterback comfortable.”

Also on UGASports

An exclusive interview with Kirk Herbstreit, who broke down the Georgia-Alabama game.

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Will Georgia do a better job defending Jalen Milroe this time around?

Carson Beck is in a "good head space."

Georgia's injury tracker heading into its game against Alabama.

Dawgs in the NFL highlights