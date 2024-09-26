PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's 'exceptional' defense

Nazir Stackhouse tackles Brock Vandagriff during Georgia's 13-12 win over Kentucky. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Here is the Sept. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'Exceptional' defense

Through three games, Georgia has yet to give up a touchdown. That hasn't gone unnoticed by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who will look to end that streak on Saturday when his Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs.

For both sides, scoring touchdowns over field goals will be critical to the outcome.

“They've done an exceptional job of it, having not turned it over yet. We've got to get the ball in the end zone now. It's easier said than done because they haven't even allowed a touchdown yet,” DeBoer said. “When you do get those opportunities in the red zone, you've got to come up with touchdowns. Then defensively, we've just got to be physical up front. Their run game is always going to be a strength and controlling the line of scrimmage is going to be a priority for them.”

DeBoer's 'smartest thing'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave his Saturday counterpart credit for not venturing too far outside the box at his new team.

DeBoer, who came to the Crimson Tide from Washington, could have implemented a new system and changed how the program was run. But Smart said there are a lot of similarities to how Alabama ran its offense a year ago, which speaks to DeBoer's ability to adapt to his personnel.

“I think the smartest thing he's done is he hasn't changed everything,” Smart said. “Offensively they have some similarities because they have the same quarterback, and we'll probably see a lot more wrinkles that they haven't shown but for the most part they've kept some of the staples that they had last year because it probably makes the quarterback comfortable.”

Dawgs in the NFL highlights

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVzZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvRGF3Z3NJblRoZU5GTD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0Rhd2dzSW5UaGVORkw8L2E+IGFyZSBmdW4gdG8gd2F0Y2gg4oC8 77iPPGJyPjxicj7wn5OxOsKgU3RyZWFtIG9uIE5GTCsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZXNlMzdUZzWHMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WVzZTM3VGc1hz PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rh d2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdn czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pRUUlXVDBuWHIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aUVFJV1QwblhyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODM5MDY3MDMy NzEwNDMwNzc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNSwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
