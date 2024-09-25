PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Wednesday News and Notes

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Smart on London Humphreys

Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to confirm published reports that wide receiver London Humphreys will miss Saturday’s game at Alabama with mono.

“We’ll see when the (availability) reports come out,” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “We still don't have a lot of verification on some things, so that's what we do the injury reports for.”

The SEC will release its initial injury report for the week later tonight at approximately 8 p.m.

Humphreys has played in all three games for the Bulldogs this year with two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown that he scored in the opener against Clemson.

Advertisement
Kirby Smart wasn't ready to confirm published reports on the availabiltiy of London Humphreys.
Kirby Smart wasn't ready to confirm published reports on the availabiltiy of London Humphreys. (UGA Sports Communications)

The situation with the UNLV quarterback is a topic of conversation

The news that UNLV starting quarterback Matt Sluka was leaving the program over an NIL dispute was a popular topic of conversation during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

Smart was asked to give his take.

“I certainly don't have an answer to know that. I don't think anybody does,” Smart said. “I think it's more about the relationship and the connection and knowing the players you sign, and the better you know them and the better they know you, then you have good communication, the expectations of what it's going to be like when you join our team and how we practice and what we do.”

That’s a point Smart said the Bulldogs make exceptionally clear.

“The only time you end up a lot of times in those situations is when communication breaks down and someone maybe has a different expectation than you do, and they're shocked by what they go through in terms of what the program consists of and what the demands are,” Smart said. "So, we try to find people that seek hard and enjoy being in a tough program because we feel like football is a tough sport to play. If you will run from that or look elsewhere, we would prefer not to sign.”

Another day, another question on Jalon Milroe

Wednesday’s teleconference wasn’t going to go by without another question on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Specifically, his mobility, and the difficulty it can cause playing a quarterback with that specific skill set.

“I mean, mobile quarterbacks are really hard to defend. They're more and more prevalent,” Smart said. “I think the evolution of football has become more of a passing game than it was years ago, and therefore defenses have adapted, and they try to come after the quarterback.”

Milroe’s athleticism is well-documented.

His ability to improvise and use his legs to make big plays is one of his strengths, and certainly an area Georgia’s defense will have to work hard to contain.

“A lot of times you really can't contain them. There are six gaps up there if they have five linemen. So when you start doing the math, unless you're bringing six guys, you don't have the gaps covered. And the guys that you have rushing them are not the same athlete that the quarterback is,” Smart said. “So, you've got mismatches and open gaps, and that creates an opportunity for a really good athlete to move around and extend plays. So, it's tremendously difficult.”

More from Kirby Smart

• Smart on the key controlling explosives:

“It's how you manage it, how well and disciplined we play down the field with our eyes. There's a lot of things that go into that. They are an explosive team,” Smart said. “We have limited explosives but when those two usually meet head-to-head it can go both ways.”

• Credit given to Kalen DeBoer for not trying to change everything at Alabama.

“I think the smartest thing he's done is he hasn't changed everything,” Smart said. “Offensively they have some similarities because they have the same quarterback, and we'll probably see a lot more wrinkles that they haven't shown but for the most part they've kept some of the staples that they had last year because it probably makes the quarterback comfortable.”

• Smart said his pre-game speeches are more about reassuring players.

“You talk about things that we did well, things that you can be really positive about, and reassure them that they've checked that box,” Smart said. “That list grows the closer we get to the game. My thoughts grow a little more the night before. It's not like a set time where I sit down and do anything.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kirk Herbstreit breaks down the Georgia at Alabama game!
EXCLUSIVE: Kirk Herbstreit breaks down the Georgia at Alabama game!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mvd2VkbmVzZGF5LW5ld3MtYW5kLW5vdGVzLTQ0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3ZWRuZXNkYXktbmV3cy1hbmQtbm90ZXMtNDQmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=