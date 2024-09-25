Georgia injury tracker
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the huge showdown with Alabama.
WEDNESDAY UPDATE
The SEC released the first availability report of the week on Wednesday night.
Georgia's report read as follows:
Running back Roderick Robinson - Out
Receiver London Humphreys - Out
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Out
Defensive lineman Mykel Williams - Questionable
Receiver Sacovie White - Questionable
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Questionable
Defensive lineman Warren Brinson - Probable
Alabama's report appeared as the following:
Linebacker Qua Russaw - Probable
Running back Richard Young - Probable
Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander - Probable