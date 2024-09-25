UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the huge showdown with Alabama.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE

The SEC released the first availability report of the week on Wednesday night.

Georgia's report read as follows:

Running back Roderick Robinson - Out

Receiver London Humphreys - Out

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Out

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams - Questionable

Receiver Sacovie White - Questionable

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Questionable

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson - Probable





Alabama's report appeared as the following:

Linebacker Qua Russaw - Probable

Running back Richard Young - Probable

Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander - Probable