Kalen DeBoer's final thoughts on Georgia

EXCLUSIVE: Kirk Herbstreit breaks down the Georgia at Alabama game!
Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

In games of this magnitude, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said the goal for his Crimson Tide offense is simple.

“I think we need to take care of the football,” DeBoer said during Wednesday’s SEC Conference.

DeBoer’s point is well taken.

Although quarterback Jalen Milroe has yet to throw an interception in 66 passing attempts, Alabama has fumbled six times, losing four.

Conversely, Georgia has yet to lose a fumble and quarterback Carson Beck hasn't thrown an interception.

The Georgia defense that has yet to allow a touchdown in three games has also not gone unnoticed by DeBoer.

“They've done an exceptional job of it, having not turned it over yet. We've got to get the ball in the end zone now. It's easier said than done because they haven't even allowed a touchdown yet,” DeBoer said. “When you do get those opportunities in the red zone, you've got to come up with touchdowns. Then defensively, we've just got to be physical up front. Their run game is always going to be a strength and controlling the line of scrimmage is going to be a priority for them.”

It will also be one for the Crimson Tide.

In three games, Alabama has seven sacks for losses of 45 yards, while opponents have sacked Milroe six times for losses of 52.

Georgia, meanwhile, has eight sacks for losses of 79 yards.

“I think that's where it starts for us. Any pressure we can get on Carson Beck, that's going to be critical as well," DeBoer said. "We know how elite he is, how good of a quarterback he is, and if he has time to sit back there he's going to find the people, make the throws. He's extremely accurate, and he's got a lot of experience under his belt to rely on.”

Although this will be DeBoer’s first time matching up with Kirby Smart, he’s not totally unfamiliar with Georgia’s defensive schemes.

The previous two years, DeBoer’s team at Washington went against former Bulldog defensive coordinator Dan Lanning at Oregon. The Huskies won both games with two similar outcomes, winning 37-34 in 2022, and 36-33 in 2023.

“That's a good question, too. What I think about as a head coach and just the vibe of the program, I think there is a lot of similarities,” DeBoer said. “The way you're trying to build it, the physicality that you know needs to exist, it starts with who you're recruiting and who you're bringing in.”

That’s not the only similarity.

“Also, I think there's a tough, hard-nosed kind of mindset that they both try to create. That starts on the defensive side, I think, for both of them, but they're both great, smart coaches and understand it's got to be a team game,” DeBoer said. “That mindset has to be across the team, not just on one side of the ball.”

Kalen DeBoer offered his final thoughts on Georgia during the SEC teleconference.
