Carson Beck 'in a good head space'

Photo by Kathryn Skeean.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia's trip to Tuscaloosa will go as its quarterback goes.

The Bulldogs will need Carson Beck at his absolute best on the road against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night. Coming out of Georgia's bye week, Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart feels good about where his signal caller is mentally.

"I've seen a lot of Carson to know that he's in a good head space," Smart said. "He's a really good quarterback, got a lot of confidence in him."

Beck has been honest about wanting to improve his leadership skills this season. He relied on former Bulldog center Sedrick Van Pran to be that voice in 2023.

According to his teammates, Beck's biggest attribute is his ability to keep things under control on the field.

"He's just very poised at all times," offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild said. "I think that's just a trait that he has naturally. I mean, he's just a very poised person. I think adversity's gonna come, that's just a guarantee. And he does a great job of just kind of calming us down, just in the huddle, those little tiny moments that he can control what we can control."

Smart added that he feels Beck has done a better job this season of making plays with his legs. That too can be a sign of increased composure, of a quarterback who knows when to get what he can on the ground rather than forcing a throw.

Georgia will need every bit of that poise on Saturday night, as the Bulldogs look to make a statement win over the Crimson Tide.

