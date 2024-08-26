PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Branson Robinson start Saturday?

Branson Robinson. (UGA Sports Communications)
Branson Robinson. (UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

RB depth for Saturday still unknown

This offseason, running back Trevor Etienne was arrested for suspicion of DUI and other driving related charges. Although his suspicion of DUI charge was dropped, he pled no contest to everything else.

Predictably, head coach Kirby Smart has been quiet about whether Etienne will be available for the Clemson game. There's still a chance that he is suspended for the game per university policy. With that in mind, Anthony Dasher gave his prediction for running back depth chart for the game, which lists Branson Robinson as the starter.

While Etienne's availability is unknown, Georgia will definitely be without Roderick Robinson, who is dealing with a turf toe injury. Branson Robinson ruptured his patella tendon a year ago but appears good to go to start this season. Robinson, Cash Jones, and Nate Frazier are who Dasher thinks the Bulldogs will be relying on against the Tigers.

Young defensive linemen receive extra looks

With Jordan Hall (tibia stress fractures), Xzavier McLeod (undisclosed), Warren Brinson (Achilles tendinitis) dealing with injuries, a number of younger defensive linemen are receiving some closer looks in preparation for the season opener against Clemson.

Smart mentioned four defensive linemen who have been stepping up and earning some valuable practice reps.

Jordan Thomas, Jamaal Jarrett, Nnamdi (Ogboko), all those guys, (Nasir) Johnson, the quality of work they've gotten and the amount of work they've gotten has been inordinate based on years past where a guy like that would not have gone against maybe the 1-0 line much,” Smart said. “He would have gone against maybe the 3-0 line. Well, they've been forced to go against twos, threes, ones.”

Josh Brooks joins UGASports Live

Bulldogs in the NFL: Week 3 of the preseason.

Georgia's pushing the hardest for receiver wide receiver for receiver Devin Carter.

Safety Joenel Aguero's big improvement.

Almost there

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXkgYnkgZGF5IOKPsDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Rs d3JxYVlTU1kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UbHdycWFZU1NZPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xODI3ODMzMzIxNTQxMzIwNzMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkF1Z3VzdCAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

