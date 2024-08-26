The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Could Branson Robinson start Saturday?
Here is the Aug. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
RB depth for Saturday still unknown
This offseason, running back Trevor Etienne was arrested for suspicion of DUI and other driving related charges. Although his suspicion of DUI charge was dropped, he pled no contest to everything else.
Predictably, head coach Kirby Smart has been quiet about whether Etienne will be available for the Clemson game. There's still a chance that he is suspended for the game per university policy. With that in mind, Anthony Dasher gave his prediction for running back depth chart for the game, which lists Branson Robinson as the starter.
While Etienne's availability is unknown, Georgia will definitely be without Roderick Robinson, who is dealing with a turf toe injury. Branson Robinson ruptured his patella tendon a year ago but appears good to go to start this season. Robinson, Cash Jones, and Nate Frazier are who Dasher thinks the Bulldogs will be relying on against the Tigers.
Young defensive linemen receive extra looks
With Jordan Hall (tibia stress fractures), Xzavier McLeod (undisclosed), Warren Brinson (Achilles tendinitis) dealing with injuries, a number of younger defensive linemen are receiving some closer looks in preparation for the season opener against Clemson.
Smart mentioned four defensive linemen who have been stepping up and earning some valuable practice reps.
“Jordan Thomas, Jamaal Jarrett, Nnamdi (Ogboko), all those guys, (Nasir) Johnson, the quality of work they've gotten and the amount of work they've gotten has been inordinate based on years past where a guy like that would not have gone against maybe the 1-0 line much,” Smart said. “He would have gone against maybe the 3-0 line. Well, they've been forced to go against twos, threes, ones.”
