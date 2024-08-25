Saturday's opener with Clemson is just six days away and questions remain about Georgia's two-deep roster.

Will Trevor Etienne suit up or serve a one-game suspension following his arrest earlier this year on DUI and other vehicular charges?

Etienne had his DUI charges dropped after he pled no contest to the others. But even after completing Smart's in-house punishment regiment, it remains unclear if he'll be on the field against the Tigers.

"We'll deal with all that when it comes time," head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday when asked if there would be any suspensions.

The Bulldogs have already been without tailback Roderick Robinson who is suffering a turf toe injury.

Fortunately for Georgia, there is still depth.

Branson Robinson seems to have bounced back nicely from his ruptured patella tendon. Walk-on Cash Jones, along with the freshman trio of Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr. can all expect opportunities, especially if Etienne is a no-go.