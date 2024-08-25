PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Predicting Georgia's depth chart for Game One

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Saturday's opener with Clemson is just six days away and questions remain about Georgia's two-deep roster.

The biggest question

Will Trevor Etienne suit up or serve a one-game suspension following his arrest earlier this year on DUI and other vehicular charges?

Etienne had his DUI charges dropped after he pled no contest to the others. But even after completing Smart's in-house punishment regiment, it remains unclear if he'll be on the field against the Tigers.

"We'll deal with all that when it comes time," head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday when asked if there would be any suspensions.

The Bulldogs have already been without tailback Roderick Robinson who is suffering a turf toe injury.

Fortunately for Georgia, there is still depth.

Branson Robinson seems to have bounced back nicely from his ruptured patella tendon. Walk-on Cash Jones, along with the freshman trio of Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr. can all expect opportunities, especially if Etienne is a no-go.

Other questions

Will Warren Brinson (Achilles tendinitis) be able to start at defensive tackle?

Will linebacker Smael Mondon start or serve a one-game suspension despite his charges being dropped?

Will Anthony Evans be the top punt returner?

Who will start at safety opposite Malaki Starks? Freshman KJ Bolden is competing for the job, but will the Bulldogs put him right out there against Clemson or lean on veteran Dan Jackson, or perhaps Alabama transfer Jake Pope?

Will wide receiver Colbie Young recover enough from his hamstring injury to play?

For the rest of my projections, see the chart below:


Projected Game 1 Offensive Depth Chart
Position First String Second String

Quarterback

Carson Beck

Gunner Stockton

Running Back

Branson Robinson

Cash Jones/Nate Frazier

Left Tackle

Earnest Greene III

Monroe Freeling/Jamal Merriweather

Left Guard

Dylan Fairchild

Micah Morris

Center

Jared Wilson

Tate Ratledge

Right Guard

Tate Ratledge

Daniel Calhoun

Right Tackle

Xzavier Truss

Monroe Freeling/Jamal Merriweather

Tight End

Oscar Delp

Lawson Luckie/Ben Yurosek

X-Receiver

Dillon Bell

Colbie Young/Michael Jackson

Slot Receiver

Dominic Lovett

Anthony Evans III

Z-Receiver

Arian Smith

London Humphreys
Projected Game 1 Defensive Depth Chart
Position First String Second String

Defensive End

Mykel Williams

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Nose

Nazir Stackhouse

Jamaal Jarrett

Defensive Tackle

Warren Brinson

Christen Miller

Jack

Chaz Chambliss

Damon Wilson

Money

CJ Allen

Raylen Wilson

Mac

Smael Mondon

Jalon Walker

Star

Joenel Aguero

Kyron Jones

Left Safety

Dan Jackson

KJ Bolden

Right Safety

Malaki Starks

Jake Pope

Left Corner

Daylen Everett

Daniel Harris

Right Corner

Julian Humphrey

Ellis Robinson IV
Sam M'Pembsa looks to make a play during a recent workout.
