Predicting Georgia's depth chart for Game One
Saturday's opener with Clemson is just six days away and questions remain about Georgia's two-deep roster.
The biggest question
Will Trevor Etienne suit up or serve a one-game suspension following his arrest earlier this year on DUI and other vehicular charges?
Etienne had his DUI charges dropped after he pled no contest to the others. But even after completing Smart's in-house punishment regiment, it remains unclear if he'll be on the field against the Tigers.
"We'll deal with all that when it comes time," head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday when asked if there would be any suspensions.
The Bulldogs have already been without tailback Roderick Robinson who is suffering a turf toe injury.
Fortunately for Georgia, there is still depth.
Branson Robinson seems to have bounced back nicely from his ruptured patella tendon. Walk-on Cash Jones, along with the freshman trio of Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips Jr. can all expect opportunities, especially if Etienne is a no-go.
Other questions
Will Warren Brinson (Achilles tendinitis) be able to start at defensive tackle?
Will linebacker Smael Mondon start or serve a one-game suspension despite his charges being dropped?
Will Anthony Evans be the top punt returner?
Who will start at safety opposite Malaki Starks? Freshman KJ Bolden is competing for the job, but will the Bulldogs put him right out there against Clemson or lean on veteran Dan Jackson, or perhaps Alabama transfer Jake Pope?
Will wide receiver Colbie Young recover enough from his hamstring injury to play?
For the rest of my projections, see the chart below:
|Position
|First String
|Second String
|
Quarterback
|
Carson Beck
|
Gunner Stockton
|
Running Back
|
Branson Robinson
|
Cash Jones/Nate Frazier
|
Left Tackle
|
Earnest Greene III
|
Monroe Freeling/Jamal Merriweather
|
Left Guard
|
Dylan Fairchild
|
Micah Morris
|
Center
|
Jared Wilson
|
Tate Ratledge
|
Right Guard
|
Tate Ratledge
|
Daniel Calhoun
|
Right Tackle
|
Xzavier Truss
|
Monroe Freeling/Jamal Merriweather
|
Tight End
|
Oscar Delp
|
Lawson Luckie/Ben Yurosek
|
X-Receiver
|
Dillon Bell
|
Colbie Young/Michael Jackson
|
Slot Receiver
|
Dominic Lovett
|
Anthony Evans III
|
Z-Receiver
|
Arian Smith
|
London Humphreys
|Position
|First String
|Second String
|
Defensive End
|
Mykel Williams
|
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|
Nose
|
Nazir Stackhouse
|
Jamaal Jarrett
|
Defensive Tackle
|
Warren Brinson
|
Christen Miller
|
Jack
|
Chaz Chambliss
|
Damon Wilson
|
Money
|
CJ Allen
|
Raylen Wilson
|
Mac
|
Smael Mondon
|
Jalon Walker
|
Star
|
Joenel Aguero
|
Kyron Jones
|
Left Safety
|
Dan Jackson
|
KJ Bolden
|
Right Safety
|
Malaki Starks
|
Jake Pope
|
Left Corner
|
Daylen Everett
|
Daniel Harris
|
Right Corner
|
Julian Humphrey
|
Ellis Robinson IV