Below, check out how former Georgia players performed in this week’s NFL exhibition games:

CB Tyson Campbell: Recorded two tackles and broke up a pass.

TE John Fitzpatrick: One catch for nine yards.

OL Amarius Mims: Currently out with a pec injury.

DE Malik Herring: Did not record any stats.

WR Mecole Hardman: Caught one pass for six yards with four targets.

RB D’Andre Swift: Did not record any stats.

LB Channing Tindall: Led the Dolphins with 10 tackles, four solo and six assists.

LT Isaiah Wynn: Currently on the first team.

P Jake Camarda: Averaged 46 yards on three punts, including one inside the 20.

S Tykee Smith: Did not record any stats

San Francisco

DE Robert Beal Jr. Did not record a stat.

LB Leonard Floyd: Recorded one tackle.

WR Chris Conley: Had one catch for 15 yards.

Las Vegas

TE Brock Bowers: Did not record any stats.

RB Zamir White: Did not record any stats.

S Chris Smith: Intercepted a pass which he returned for 31 yards. He also deflected a pass and recorded five tackles.

N John Jenkins: Did not record any stats.