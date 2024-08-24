Georgia pushing hardest for No. 2 WR Devin Carter
The nation's No., 2 wide receiver, Devin Carter, has known James Coley for a long time.
Coley coached with Carter's father, Dexter, at Florida State from 2008-10. Carter's relationship with Coley dates back years.
Now Coley is the receivers coach at Georgia. According to Carter, the Bulldogs are the school recruiting him the hardest.
"Me and Coach Coley is one of the strongest bonds I've got so far," Carter said.
