As second-year player Joenel Aguero prepares to play a key role in Georgia’s secondary, head coach Kirby Smart said this week he’s noticed one significant change.

“His ability to process information faster,” Smart said. “Everything was really fast on Joenel last year in terms of getting the call, getting lined up, and execute, get the call, get lined up, execute. That was tough, man.”

However, that was last year.

As is the case with many sophomores, the jump in confidence between Year 1 and Year 2 is palpable.

A second season in the system will do that, and Aguero is no exception.

Considering the Massachusetts native is the favorite to open as the starter at star, his timing is perfect.

“He's going from a system where he never had so many words. He didn't have to learn things. He had rules he had to get, and he took a lot of lumps last year,” Smart said. “He learned from Tykee (Smith). He got frustrated at times, but it's paid off this year in terms of he understands the defense.”

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann touched on the learning tree Aguero was able to sit under during an interview with reporters a few weeks ago.

“That's one of the most underrated aspects of coming to play football at Georgia is the people that you get to play with that become a part of your circle, that you get to learn from, that becomes a part of your family,” Schumann said. “He had the opportunity to learn from three guys (Smith, Javon Bullard, and Kamari Lassiter) who were incredibly detailed and mature, and they went about their business the right way.”

Like Aguero, fellow sophomore CJ Allen understands his responsibilities much better than he did a season ago, too.

“Joenel is more confident. He talks more, but that’s true for all of us, really,” Allen said. “He’s more confident in his shoes, his ability, along with the defense and our coaches.”

The Bulldogs are counting on Aguero to continue to improve.

“We're still challenging him to communicate a little better, meaning verbalize things to people in front and behind you,” Smart said. “He does a really good job with see ball, hit ball, cover people, and strike people. He's a good football player.”

Schumann agrees.

According to the Bulldog defensive coordinator, he’s been happy with the progress he’s seen.

“I'm really pleased with how he's attacked camp. He has grown up a lot in terms of his ability to consistently do what we ask him to do,” Schumann said, “Obviously he's a physically gifted player, and I just really appreciate his growth on a personal level because he has matured a lot in the last year. And it's showing up on the field. Hopefully, he continues to do that.”