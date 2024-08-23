PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Joenel Aguero's big improvement

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

As second-year player Joenel Aguero prepares to play a key role in Georgia’s secondary, head coach Kirby Smart said this week he’s noticed one significant change.

“His ability to process information faster,” Smart said. “Everything was really fast on Joenel last year in terms of getting the call, getting lined up, and execute, get the call, get lined up, execute. That was tough, man.”

However, that was last year.

As is the case with many sophomores, the jump in confidence between Year 1 and Year 2 is palpable.

A second season in the system will do that, and Aguero is no exception.

Considering the Massachusetts native is the favorite to open as the starter at star, his timing is perfect.

“He's going from a system where he never had so many words. He didn't have to learn things. He had rules he had to get, and he took a lot of lumps last year,” Smart said. “He learned from Tykee (Smith). He got frustrated at times, but it's paid off this year in terms of he understands the defense.”

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann touched on the learning tree Aguero was able to sit under during an interview with reporters a few weeks ago.

“That's one of the most underrated aspects of coming to play football at Georgia is the people that you get to play with that become a part of your circle, that you get to learn from, that becomes a part of your family,” Schumann said. “He had the opportunity to learn from three guys (Smith, Javon Bullard, and Kamari Lassiter) who were incredibly detailed and mature, and they went about their business the right way.”

Like Aguero, fellow sophomore CJ Allen understands his responsibilities much better than he did a season ago, too.

“Joenel is more confident. He talks more, but that’s true for all of us, really,” Allen said. “He’s more confident in his shoes, his ability, along with the defense and our coaches.”

The Bulldogs are counting on Aguero to continue to improve.

“We're still challenging him to communicate a little better, meaning verbalize things to people in front and behind you,” Smart said. “He does a really good job with see ball, hit ball, cover people, and strike people. He's a good football player.”

Schumann agrees.

According to the Bulldog defensive coordinator, he’s been happy with the progress he’s seen.

“I'm really pleased with how he's attacked camp. He has grown up a lot in terms of his ability to consistently do what we ask him to do,” Schumann said, “Obviously he's a physically gifted player, and I just really appreciate his growth on a personal level because he has matured a lot in the last year. And it's showing up on the field. Hopefully, he continues to do that.”

Kirby Smart said Joenel Aguero is processing information faster than he was a season ago. (UGA Sports Communications)
