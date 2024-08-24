Having players miss time with injury – especially on the defensive line – is never optimal.

However, if there’s one silver lining, it means more quality work for players who ordinarily might not have had the opportunity.

For a position where depth is paramount, head coach Kirby Smart said there have been some benefits.

“Jordan Thomas, Jamaal Jarrett, Nnamdi (Ogboko), all those guys, (Nasir) Johnson, the quality of work they've gotten and the amount of work they've gotten has been inordinate based on years past where a guy like that would not have gone against maybe the 1-0 line much,” Smart said. “He would have gone against maybe the 3-0 line. Well, they've been forced to go against twos, threes, ones.”

Fortunately, the injuries to Georgia’s defensive front do not appear to be major.

They include:

• Jordan Hall will miss the opener after having suffered a tibia stress fracture in both legs.

• Xzavier McLeod is recovering from an unspecified injury but is back working and Smart hopes he’ll be ready to play.

• Warren Brinson has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis but has since returned.

Another player to keep an eye on is redshirt sophomore Christen Miller. After two years as a member of Georgia’s defensive line, he is ready to play a bigger role.

“I think he is an every-down player in that room,” Smart said. “I think he's shown that even last year. We had the luxury of some depth, so we didn't have to play him every down.”

There should be no shortage of reps this fall for Miller.

“We got to rotate him and play him, but he's been much more dependable, reliable,” Smart said. “Available might be the best word because he's been doing a good job of staying healthy and working.”

Miller played in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games last fall, making 14 tackles, including one for loss in Georgia’s SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs are glad he stuck around.

After placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Miller changed his mind.

Outside linebacker Damon Wilson said the Bulldogs were thrilled that he decided to return.

“Christen has a good work ethic. He’s been battling some injuries, but he’s been doing a good job with his pass rush, and his recovery as well,” Wilson said. “He’s battled it the whole time during fall camp. Honestly, he's done a good job getting through that."

Smart said his young defensive tackles Ogboko, Thomas, Johnson Jarrett and are making the most of their opportunity.

“They're working hard. I wouldn't go as far as say flashing. I mean, they're working hard. They're getting better,” Smart said. “They've gotten a lot of work. Naz (Stackhouse) has been a staple for us. Christen has. McLeod has, and so has Warren Brinson in terms of that. Those guys all getting back and getting back healthy has provided us an opportunity to build depth with the younger players.”