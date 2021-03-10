UGASports - The Daily Recap: Young RBs could push for more playing time

The Daily Recap: Young RBs could push for more playing time
Here is the March 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Running back rotation
Last week, running backs coach Dell McGee said seniority would not dictate the backfield rotation.
While that’s a talking point this coaching staff has offered up before, there may be a good bit of truth associated this time. It’s certainly assumed that Zamir White and James Cook will be the top two backs carrying the load. But Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards were all impressive when given the chance last season, which could lead to quite the competition this spring.
This doesn’t even take into account four-star Lovasea Carroll’s addition to the group.
McGee certainly made it sound like the Bulldogs won't rule out any scenario when it comes to who the first back in the rotation is.
“We're very fortunate to have six guys who can actually help produce and play winning football for us. I love this time of year. If you look back to last year, we didn’t have a spring football season, and I think it’s close to being normal,” McGee said. “We still do have COVID-19 issues, but just being out there this morning and watching them run around and condition and push themselves is definitely a change from last year. We welcome that.”
The end is near
Running back Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County/Hartford, Ala.) is ready to commit to his school of choice on Saturday. The final contenders are Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.
In an interview with Chad Simmons, Henderson did not speak about the final schools outside of saying he has good rapports at each place. That stated, he did say his mind is made up.
"I have been thinking hard about this decision for a month now,” Henderson said. “I have been talking to my family about it, and it has come down to trust and loyalty for me. I have relationships with a lot of coaches, and there are some great schools on my list, but what is most important to me is that trust and loyalty. I was raised like that, so me feeling coaches are trustworthy has played a big role in this decision for me."
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss UGA's upcoming pro day where NFL scouts will assess Georgia's draft eligible players. They revisit some of the best moments of the UGASports interview with NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Reuse recaps some recruiting info gleaned from his recent trip to Miami. The guys also identify UGA players who can emerge in spring football.
One play
Brent Rollins broke down a defensive play against Arkansas that helped illustrate how effective the Bulldogs were when blitzing the quarterback.
Early against Arkansas, the Bulldogs showed one look before bringing linebacker Quay Walker from the slot toward the quarterback. Feleipe Franks tried to scramble for some yards but Jermaine Johnson was in position to run him out of bounds.
“During the (Kirby) Smart era, Georgia has been quite effective when blitzing,” Rollins wrote. “Later this week, we'll examine just how effective. We'll also look at the few hiccups that prevented the Bulldogs from being the best in the Power 5 in efficiency and success when blitzing.”
Buford prospect has Georgia high on his list
Buford receiver Isaiah Bond said Georgia is at “the top of my list” following the scholarship offer the program recently extended. The local speedster is looking to commit soon, too.
"Because of the dead period, I'm going to commit early. In around a month, I'll commit," Bond told Jake Reuse. "I'll be looking for a school that has good academics, likable and experienced coaches, and a place that can take me to the next step in my football career."
Hoops: Wheeler, Johnson honored
Sahvir Wheeler and K.D. Johnson were named to a couple of SEC postseason lists.
Wheeler was placed on the AP’s All-SEC second team and Johnson earned a spot on the AP’s All-Freshman Team.
“It’s a great accomplishment, a great award,” Wheeler said. “I’m thankful for all the coaches and media that voted me in. I also want to give a special shoutout to my teammates and my coaches. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. I think this also is a testament to how much work I put in during the offseason. To see it come to fruition and see some of my goals accomplished is an awesome feeling.”
“It’s an honor, and I’m very happy that I made the team. But I’m focused on the team and the game that’s ahead of us on Thursday,” Johnson said. “I’m excited about the award, but I’m more excited about the run we’re about to try to go on to get to ‘March Madness.’ We’re just taking it one game at a time.”
NBA Dawgs
Dave McMahon took a closer look at how three former Georgia players are doing in the NBA.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, who threw down arguably the best dunk of the year to this point, is averaging 14.9 points per game. This ranks second among all rookies behind Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball’s 15.8.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.4 points. He now has 6,526 career points, which is the fourth-best mark of all former Georgia players in the NBA. The three former Bulldogs in front of him are Dominique Wilkins (26,668), Vern Fleming (10,125) and Willie Anderson (6,771).
In five games, Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton has posted double figures three times. Against the San Antonio Spurs on March 1, Claxton scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. On March 3, he scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field.
Grab the popcorn
T̶e̶a̶m̶ ̶r̶u̶n̶ MOVIE NIGHT 🍿— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 9, 2021
#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/MUIWEuZgfh
Full of energy
𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙋𝙍𝙊𝘾𝙀𝙎𝙎— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 10, 2021
"Ultimately, we're trying to get better each and every year." - @coach_sinclair#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/RrQRQmKora
Outside the Vent
Should Gabe Dindy receive five-star consideration?
The Rivals safety rankings may soon be shuffled.
Where does Kansas go after Les Miles’ fall from grace?
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852