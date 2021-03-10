UGASports - The Daily Recap: Young RBs could push for more playing time

Here is the March 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Running back rotation

Last week, running backs coach Dell McGee said seniority would not dictate the backfield rotation.

While that’s a talking point this coaching staff has offered up before, there may be a good bit of truth associated this time. It’s certainly assumed that Zamir White and James Cook will be the top two backs carrying the load. But Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards were all impressive when given the chance last season, which could lead to quite the competition this spring.

This doesn’t even take into account four-star Lovasea Carroll’s addition to the group.

McGee certainly made it sound like the Bulldogs won't rule out any scenario when it comes to who the first back in the rotation is.

“We're very fortunate to have six guys who can actually help produce and play winning football for us. I love this time of year. If you look back to last year, we didn’t have a spring football season, and I think it’s close to being normal,” McGee said. “We still do have COVID-19 issues, but just being out there this morning and watching them run around and condition and push themselves is definitely a change from last year. We welcome that.”

The end is near

Running back Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County/Hartford, Ala.) is ready to commit to his school of choice on Saturday. The final contenders are Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

In an interview with Chad Simmons, Henderson did not speak about the final schools outside of saying he has good rapports at each place. That stated, he did say his mind is made up.

"I have been thinking hard about this decision for a month now,” Henderson said. “I have been talking to my family about it, and it has come down to trust and loyalty for me. I have relationships with a lot of coaches, and there are some great schools on my list, but what is most important to me is that trust and loyalty. I was raised like that, so me feeling coaches are trustworthy has played a big role in this decision for me."

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss UGA's upcoming pro day where NFL scouts will assess Georgia's draft eligible players. They revisit some of the best moments of the UGASports interview with NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Reuse recaps some recruiting info gleaned from his recent trip to Miami. The guys also identify UGA players who can emerge in spring football.