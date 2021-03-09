UGASports - LISTEN: Which players need to emerge in spring football?

LISTEN: Which players need to emerge in spring football?
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss UGA's upcoming pro day where NFL scouts will assess Georgia's draft eligible players. They revisit some of the best moments of the UGASports interview with Daniel Jeremiah. Jake recaps some recruiting info gleaned from his recent trip to Miami. The guys also identify UGA players who can emerge in spring football.
