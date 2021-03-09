A new offer from UGA could change things for wideout Isaiah Bond
Georgia has but a single offensive commitment for the Class of 2022, five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton. But the Bulldogs are in the process of vetting and recruiting the next wave of scorers.
With an offer last week to Buford wideout Isaiah Bond, they could well be on the right track.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news